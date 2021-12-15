Skip to Content
today at 10:40 PM
1 dead in wrong way head-on crash along Loop 375 in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A wrong-way driver was killed Wednesday night when they crashed their car head-on into a FedEx semi-truck along Loop 375 in the Lower Valley.

The deadly collision happened about 8 p.m. on Loop 375 East near Yarbrough.

Investigators at the scene indicated that the wrong-way "vehicle was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 when it crashed with the semi-truck."

Police said the deadly crash resulted in the complete closure of Loop 375 eastbound from Midway to Yarbrough.

Jim Parker

