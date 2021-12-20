Woman standing in middle of Otero County highway is struck by car, killed

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- A Louisiana woman was struck by a vehicle and killed along an Otero County highway over the weekend, New Mexico State Police confirmed on Monday.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Mary Woods of Saint Joseph, Louisiana.

Her death occurred on U.S. Highway 70 around mile marker 208 west of Alamogordo about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said Woods was in the middle of the highway when she was fatally struck; authorities didn't indicate if they had determined why she was standing in the roadway.

The driver of the car wasn't hurt - and police didn't identify the motorist or indicate if any charges were possible stemming from the incident.