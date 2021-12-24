1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in El Paso Christmas Eve traffic crashes

EL PASO, Texas — A pair of Christmas Eve traffic crashes in El Paso left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

A single-vehicle rollover at Gateway East and Burgundy Friday night was responsible for the fatality, police confirmed. The car flipped over after colliding with a utility pole.

A separate collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Airway near Viscount left two people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to first responders.

No further information on either crash was available late Friday.