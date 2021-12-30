Woman struck by car, seriously hurt in Lower Valley hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas -- A 21-year-old woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in the Lower Valley Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver, El Paso police said.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at Betel and Kernal.

Police blocked off the area with yellow crime scene tape and officers placed evidence markers in the middle of the street where the pedestrian was hit.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Authorities didn't offer a description of the vehicle that fled the scene, but asked that anyone with information call police at 915-832-4400.