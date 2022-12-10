Skip to Content
today at 7:27 PM
Published 7:22 PM

One person killed after crash on I-10 East near downtown El Paso

Breaking News
KVIA
Breaking News

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near downtown El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of the crash.

According to El Paso Police officials, the crash happened on I-10 East near the Dallas exit. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday evening.

Police officials have not said what led up to the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off I-10 East. Campbell and Kansas on ramps are blocked until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 Reporter

