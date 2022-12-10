One person killed after crash on I-10 East near downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near downtown El Paso.
Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of the crash.
According to El Paso Police officials, the crash happened on I-10 East near the Dallas exit. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday evening.
Police officials have not said what led up to the crash.
Traffic is being diverted off I-10 East. Campbell and Kansas on ramps are blocked until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.