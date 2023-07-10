Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of July 10 to 14

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures July 10 to July 14.

Transmountain Project

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, July 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) eastbound at Midway exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, July 11

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Downtown two right lanes closed.

Wednesday, July 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between North and South Desert right lane closed.

Thursday, July 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Hercules and Hondo Pass right lane closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LP-375 westbound between Padres and Yarbrough right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing mow strip.

Maintenance

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Schuster alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternating lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

US-62/180 (Montana) eastbound at Airport left lane closed.

Crews will be replacing delineators.

LAS CRUCES

As part of a Crack Sealing Maintenance Project temporary lane closures will begin Monday July 10, 2023, for the following city streets:

La Poblana Avenue : From the edge of the pavement to Metro Park Street.

: From the edge of the pavement to Metro Park Street. Chaco Street : From La Poblana Avenue to Sirocco Avenue.

: From La Poblana Avenue to Sirocco Avenue. Silver Spur Street : From La Poblana Avenue to Sirocco Avenue.

: From La Poblana Avenue to Sirocco Avenue. Metro Park Street: From La Poblana Avenue to Peachtree Hills Road.

The work is scheduled to take three working days to complete. All the affected streets are in City Council District 5.



For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday leaving evenings free of construction activity. Temporary lane closures will not go into effect until after the morning rush hour and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.



Lane closures will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes. Access to surrounding residences and businesses will be maintained by leaving driveways accessible.