Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of August 14-19
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Here's the list of road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of August 14-19.
El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures
Guardrail Repair
Monday, August 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 Southbound at Hercules exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.
Tuesday, August 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway West at Airway on-ramp closed.
- CD lanes westbound between Sunland Park and Resler two right lanes and Resler exit ramp closed.
Wednesday, August 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound at Pershing on-ramp closed.
- I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park two right lanes closed.
Thursday, August 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum right lane closed.
Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway South at Dyer on-ramp closed.
- Spur 601 westbound at Fred Wilson exit ramp closed.
Crews will be working on guardrail.
Maintenance
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
- I-10 westbound at Viscount entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be installing delineators.
- Gateway North between Cassidy entrance ramp and Fred Wilson right lane closed.
Crews will be working on crash cushion.
Construction Raised Medians
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.
Crews will be realigning the intersection.
Green Ribbon Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.
Crews will be installing new landscape.
I-10 widening west closures
Monday, August 14 at 6am through Tuesday, August 15 at 6am
- Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road
- DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.
Crews will be switching traffic onto the new driving surface north of Transmountain Road.
Tuesday, August 15, from 9pm to 5am
- North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Northern Pass Drive and Transmountain Road.
- DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on Doniphan Drive, turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.
- South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Isela Rubalcava Boulevard and Artcraft Road
- DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 south of Transmountain Road.
- NOTE: South Desert and North Desert will not be closed simultaneously.
Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.
Wednesday, August 16, from 9pm to 5am
- North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Northern Pass Drive and Transmountain Road.
- DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on Doniphan Drive, turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.
Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.
Thursday, August 17, from 9pm to 5am
- South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Isela Rubalcava Boulevard and Artcraft Road:
- DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 south of Transmountain Road.
Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.
The following closures will continue until further notice:
- Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.
- Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.
- Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane at David Road between Transmountain Road and Vinton Road.
- Eastbound offramps for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, and Redd Road are closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.
- The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.
- The direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) is closed to all traffic.
All closures are subject to change based upon weather and/or field conditions.
El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures
I-10 Guardrail Upgrades
Wednesday, August 2 through Friday, September 29
- 1-10 East and westbound left lane closures near McNary area (MM 80-81)
Crews will begin removing guardrail
Horizon Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, August 13, through Thursday August 17
Nightly, From 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Peyton Road and Doy Street
Crews will be working on medians, curbs, and sidewalks
Thursday, July 20 until further notice
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound lanes will be completely closed
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) southbound lanes will merge onto northbound reconstructed lanes with two-way traffic traveling on northbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) intersections will be closed at Bowdoin Street and Ashford Street restricted to emergency vehicles only
- Bowdoin Intersection is partially opened to BUSINESS ACCESS ONLY for southbound traffic
Crews will be working on medians, curbs, and sidewalks
Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, August 13 through Thursday, August 17
Nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Sun Fire Boulevard
Crews will be final project touch ups, paving and striping
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)
Crews will be performing final project touch ups
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, August 13 through Wednesday, August 16
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
Thursday, August 17
Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass
Crews will be working on installing bridge structures
Sunday, August 13 through Thursday, August 17
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp
- Alameda Underpass will be closed
Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Entrance Ramp
- Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass
- Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed
Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass
Crews will be working on installing bridge structures
Continuous closures until further notice
- S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed
- Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed
Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures
Safety Lighting Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive
- Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive
Crews will be working on sidewalks
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure at Darrington Road Intersection
Crews will be installing high mast illumination polls
Landscaping Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard
Crews will be landscape maintenance
Montana Frontage Road Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road
Crews will be working on landscaping
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound right lane closure between Iron Medics Drive and Montana Avenue
Crews will be receiving and unloading material
CONTINUOUS CLOSURES
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Continuous until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.
Passing Lanes Project
Monday, February 06 until further notice
Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure
Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.
Median Concrete Barrier Project
Continuous until further notice
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier
RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project
Continuous until further notice
- RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line
- Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction
- Carlsbad access road closed
Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation
RM 652 Widening Project
Continuous until further notice
- RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541
- Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction
Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation
Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.