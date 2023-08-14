EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Here's the list of road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of August 14-19.

El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures

Guardrail Repair

Monday, August 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Southbound at Hercules exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West at Airway on-ramp closed.

CD lanes westbound between Sunland Park and Resler two right lanes and Resler exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound at Pershing on-ramp closed.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park two right lanes closed.

Thursday, August 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum right lane closed.

Friday, August 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South at Dyer on-ramp closed.

Spur 601 westbound at Fred Wilson exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

I-10 westbound at Viscount entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Gateway North between Cassidy entrance ramp and Fred Wilson right lane closed.

Crews will be working on crash cushion.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

I-10 widening west closures

Monday, August 14 at 6am through Tuesday, August 15 at 6am

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road

DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be switching traffic onto the new driving surface north of Transmountain Road.

Tuesday, August 15, from 9pm to 5am

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Northern Pass Drive and Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on Doniphan Drive, turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Isela Rubalcava Boulevard and Artcraft Road

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 south of Transmountain Road.

NOTE: South Desert and North Desert will not be closed simultaneously.

Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.

Wednesday, August 16, from 9pm to 5am

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Northern Pass Drive and Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on Doniphan Drive, turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.

Thursday, August 17, from 9pm to 5am

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Isela Rubalcava Boulevard and Artcraft Road:

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 south of Transmountain Road.

Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.

The following closures will continue until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane at David Road between Transmountain Road and Vinton Road.

Eastbound offramps for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, and Redd Road are closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

The direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) is closed to all traffic.

All closures are subject to change based upon weather and/or field conditions.

El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures

I-10 Guardrail Upgrades

Wednesday, August 2 through Friday, September 29

1-10 East and westbound left lane closures near McNary area (MM 80-81)

Crews will begin removing guardrail

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 13, through Thursday August 17

Nightly, From 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Peyton Road and Doy Street

Crews will be working on medians, curbs, and sidewalks

Thursday, July 20 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound lanes will be completely closed

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) southbound lanes will merge onto northbound reconstructed lanes with two-way traffic traveling on northbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) intersections will be closed at Bowdoin Street and Ashford Street restricted to emergency vehicles only

Bowdoin Intersection is partially opened to BUSINESS ACCESS ONLY for southbound traffic

Crews will be working on medians, curbs, and sidewalks

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 13 through Thursday, August 17

Nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Sun Fire Boulevard

Crews will be final project touch ups, paving and striping

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be performing final project touch ups

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, August 13 through Wednesday, August 16

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, August 17

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Sunday, August 13 through Thursday, August 17

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp

Alameda Underpass will be closed

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Entrance Ramp

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Safety Lighting Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive

Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive

Crews will be working on sidewalks

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure at Darrington Road Intersection

Crews will be installing high mast illumination polls

Landscaping Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be landscape maintenance

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road

Crews will be working on landscaping

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound right lane closure between Iron Medics Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be receiving and unloading material

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Carlsbad access road closed

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.