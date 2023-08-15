Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces, Tuesday August 15

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, August 15 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here.

El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures

Guardrail repair

Tuesday, August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West at Airway on-ramp closed.

CD lanes westbound between Sunland Park and Resler two right lanes and Resler exit ramp closed.

Maintenance

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

I-10 westbound at Viscount entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Gateway North between Cassidy entrance ramp and Fred Wilson right lane closed.

Crews will be working on crash cushion.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

I-10 widening west closures

Monday, August 14 at 6am through Tuesday, August 15 at 6am

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road

DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be switching traffic onto the new driving surface north of Transmountain Road.

Tuesday, August 15, from 9pm to 5am

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Northern Pass Drive and Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on Doniphan Drive, turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Isela Rubalcava Boulevard and Artcraft Road

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 south of Transmountain Road.

NOTE: South Desert and North Desert will not be closed simultaneously.

Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 13, through Thursday August 17

Nightly, From 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Peyton Road and Doy Street

Crews will be working on medians, curbs, and sidewalks

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, August 13 through Wednesday, August 16

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, August 17

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Sunday, August 13 through Thursday, August 17

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp

Alameda Underpass will be closed

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Entrance Ramp

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

Safety Lighting Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive

Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive

Crews will be working on sidewalks

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure at Darrington Road Intersection

Crews will be installing high mast illumination polls

Landscaping Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be landscape maintenance

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road

Crews will be working on landscaping

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound right lane closure between Iron Medics Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be receiving and unloading material

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Carlsbad access road closed

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation