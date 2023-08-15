Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces, Tuesday August 15
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, August 15 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures
Guardrail repair
Tuesday, August 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway West at Airway on-ramp closed.
- CD lanes westbound between Sunland Park and Resler two right lanes and Resler exit ramp closed.
Maintenance
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
- I-10 westbound at Viscount entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be installing delineators.
- Gateway North between Cassidy entrance ramp and Fred Wilson right lane closed.
Crews will be working on crash cushion.
Construction Raised Medians
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.
Crews will be realigning the intersection.
Green Ribbon Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.
Crews will be installing new landscape.
I-10 widening west closures
Monday, August 14 at 6am through Tuesday, August 15 at 6am
- Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road
- DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.
Crews will be switching traffic onto the new driving surface north of Transmountain Road.
Tuesday, August 15, from 9pm to 5am
- North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Northern Pass Drive and Transmountain Road.
- DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on Doniphan Drive, turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.
- South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Isela Rubalcava Boulevard and Artcraft Road
- DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 south of Transmountain Road.
- NOTE: South Desert and North Desert will not be closed simultaneously.
Crews will be installing temporary concrete safety barriers and pavement markings.
Horizon Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, August 13, through Thursday August 17
Nightly, From 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Peyton Road and Doy Street
Crews will be working on medians, curbs, and sidewalks
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, August 13 through Wednesday, August 16
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
Thursday, August 17
Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass
Crews will be working on installing bridge structures
Sunday, August 13 through Thursday, August 17
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp
- Alameda Underpass will be closed
Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Entrance Ramp
- Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass
- Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed
Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass
Crews will be working on installing bridge structures
Continuous closures until further notice
- S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed
- Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed
Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.
Safety Lighting Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive
- Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive
Crews will be working on sidewalks
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure at Darrington Road Intersection
Crews will be installing high mast illumination polls
Landscaping Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard
Crews will be landscape maintenance
Montana Frontage Road Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road
Crews will be working on landscaping
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound right lane closure between Iron Medics Drive and Montana Avenue
Crews will be receiving and unloading material
CONTINUOUS CLOSURES
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Continuous until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.
Passing Lanes Project
Monday, February 06 until further notice
Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure
Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.
Median Concrete Barrier Project
Continuous until further notice
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier
RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project
Continuous until further notice
- RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line
- Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction
- Carlsbad access road closed
Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation
RM 652 Widening Project
Continuous until further notice
- RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541
- Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction
Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation