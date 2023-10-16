TRAFFIC ALERT: North Mesa Rehabilitation Project

EL PASO, TX ( KVIA) - As operations pick up for the Mesa Rehabilitation and Mesa Lighting projects, expect increased activity on N. Mesa St. between Sunland Park, Camille Dr., I-10, and Doniphan. Over the next few weeks, contractors will focus on Safety Lighting Improvements between I-10 and Doniphan. This operation will create daytime daily lane closures in North and Southbound lanes as we drill to place foundations for new street lighting.

The Mesa Pavement Rehabilitation contractor will work between Sunland Park and Camille Dr. for three weeks. They will mill approximately 6” of the existing asphalt pavement surface at night in two separate millings (Step 1: 2” mill; Step 2: 4” mill). This nighttime operation may affect driveway access while the milling machine crosses each driveway. Driveway access, if closed off, would be for roughly 40 minutes. The day crew will apply 4” of new pavement after the nightly milling operations. Daytime driveway access may be affected long enough to prep the area, use the asphalt, and let it cool. This is typically between ninety minutes and three hours.

Crews will be on hand during daytime and nighttime activities with flaggers, and the contractor will notify businesses before closing driveway access. The paving process is completed in two steps. As mentioned, an initial placement of 4” of asphalt pavement will be followed by a final 2” pavement applied continuously. Milling and paving of the first 4” of asphalt has been completed on the northbound outside lane from Sunland Park to Camille Dr. There are no anticipated driveway closures on the northbound lanes for the next few weeks.

Work on the remaining northbound lanes will be followed by work on the southbound lanes. When crews transition to the outside southbound lane, flaggers will be on hand during daytime and nighttime activities to assist with driveway business access. The contractor will notify businesses in advance of closing driveway access. Traffic control will be removed as the paving operation is complete, shortening the closure duration and allowing access to reopen as soon as possible.

