EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are reporting a semi that is on fire along I-10 E near Mesa.

It started about 12:25 p.m. Friday and traffic was stopped as fire crews respond to the scene.

The right shoulder is closed according to a post by police and there is a major traffic backup.

Clearing time until further notice.

We will update you on-air and online as information becomes available.