TRAFFIC ALERT: Special Traffic Investigators respond to multi-vehicle crash along I-10 E at Lee Trevino exit

UPDATE: 5:27 P.M.: Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are responding to I-10 E near the Lee Trevino exit to investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say at least one person has died in the crash.

It happened at 4:41 p.m. at the Lee Trevino on-ramp when a semi apparently rolled oved and damaged several other vehicles, according to police.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police alert drivers all lanes along Gateway East and Lee Trevino have been shutdown after a crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police posted on social media, it is a major backup and there is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen at this point.

TxDOT cameras show emergency crews working on the crash on I-10 East near the Lee Trevino exit. TxDOT is reporting traffic backup past McRae.

No word yet on any injuries or what caused the collision.