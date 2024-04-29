Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of April 29 to March 3
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures April 29 to March 3. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)
For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)
North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project
Overnight Sunday, April 28, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and
Day and night Monday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa north- and southbound, left lane and turn lanes closures Resler Dr to Colony Cove Court
Day and night Tuesday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Day and night Wednesday, May, 1 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa north- and southbound right and middle lanes closures Resler Dr to Colony Cove Court
Day and night Thursday, May 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa north- and southbound left and middle lanes closures Resler Dr to Colony Cove Court
Overnight Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- and northbound right and middle lanes between Colony Cove Court and North Desert
Daytime Friday, May 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa north- and southbound left and middle lanes closures Resler to Colony Cove Court
North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project
Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Mesa north- and southbound between Sun Bowl/Mesita and Sunland Park alternate lane closures
Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.
Traffic Signal Improvements Project
Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa at Belvidere east- and westbound alternate lane closures
- Alameda north- and southbound alternate lane closures
- Delta east- and westbound alternate lane closures
Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.
Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed
· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed
· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed
Crews will be working on intersection improvements.
Tuesday, April 30
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Montana (US-62) east- and westbound alternating lane closures at McRae Blvd intersection
Thursday, May 2
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Mesa north- and southbound alternating lane closures at the Resler intersection
Crews will be switching Intersection signals to a new controller and adjusting traffic signal lights.
Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Paisano and Gateway intersection between Gateway West and Gateway East alternate lane closures
- North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
Thursday, May 2
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)
- Intersection of North Loop (FM 76) and North Yarbrough alternating lane closures
Crews will be working on striping.
57-hour lane, underpass closure
Friday, April 26 at 9 p.m. through Monday, April 29 at 6 a.m.
- I-10 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Artcraft Road and Redd Road.
- Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.
EASTBOUND REDD ROAD DETOUR: Turn right on South Desert, left on Thorn Avenue, left on North Desert, right on Redd.
WESTBOUND REDD ROAD DETOUR: Turn right on North Desert, left on Artcraft Road, left on South Desert, right on Redd.
Crews will be demolishing parts of the Redd Road overpass in preparation to widen it.
Monday, April 29, through Saturday, May 4
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.
Crews will be constructing retaining walls.
Monday, April 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East right lane closure between David Road and Los Mochis Drive
Crews will be placing beams.
Tuesday, April 30
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 West left lane closure between Los Mochis Drive and David Road
Monday, April 29, and Tuesday April 30
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The exit from I-10 West to Artcraft Road will be closed.
DETOUR: Take the Redd Road exit and remain on North Desert Boulevard.
Crews will be placing concrete pavement.
Tuesday April 30
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane at Nashua Road.
Crews will be installing bridge beams.
Thursday, May 2
11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- I-10 West will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and David Road.
Crews will be placing bridge beams.
Sunday, April 28
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 westbound exit Mesa 19A closed
Wednesday, May 1
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Doniphan (SH-20) northbound between Los Mochis and Nuway right lane closed
Thursday, May 2
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Doniphan entrance ramp to Artcraft (SH-178) westbound closed
Crews will be working on guardrail repairs.
Sunday, April 28
9:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 westbound between Cotton and Campbell three right lanes closed
- I-10 westbound between Missouri/Downtown exit 19B closed
- Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 West closed
Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)
Crews will be repairing spall.
Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Diana and Hercules right lane closed
- Turnaround between Gateway North and South at Hondo Pass closed
Crews will be working on concrete repairs.
Bridge Rehab Project
Tuesday, April 30
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge single left lane closed
Crews will be repairing damaged bridge girder.
Green Ribbon Project
Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana east- and westbound between Airway and McRae left lane closed
Crews will be installing new landscape.
Maintenance
Sunday, April 28
5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- I-10 West between Hawkins and Airways three right lanes closed
- Hawkins entrance ramp to I-10 West closed
Crews will be working on bridge repairs.
Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 North between Fred Wilson and Ellerthorpe alternate lane closures
- Fred Wilson entrance ramp to US-54 North closed
- Entrance ramp between Spur 601 Westbound and US-54 closed
Crews will be working on bridge repairs.
- Gateway East- and West between Piedras and Viscount alternate lane closures
Crews will be cleaning.
Montana Widening Project
Monday, April 01 through Saturday, May 04
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street.
Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.
Monday, April 29 through Tuesday, April 30
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road, closures on northbound on-ramp at Loop 375, and southbound off-ramp at Loop 375
Crews will be working on the placement of concrete.
Monday, April 29 through Tuesday, April 30
Daily, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) and George Dieter Drive intersection closure
Crews will be removing concrete barriers and opening intersection.
Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 03
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive.
Crews will be removing concrete barrier.
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Monday, April 01 through Tuesday, April 30
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.
Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.
Continuous closure until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.
Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.
Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 02
Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop and Zaragoza (P.O.E)
- Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E), alternating complete closures.
Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, and concrete barriers.
Continuous closure from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, May 3, through 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 6
- Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Yarbrough Boulevard and Pan American, traffic detour at Yarbrough Boulevard, northbound exit ramp.
- Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between Pan American entrance ramp and Zaragoza Road (P.O.E.), traffic detour at Zaragoza Road.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound Zaragoza Road exit ramp.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound Zaragoza Road entrance ramp.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound Pan American exit ramp.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound Pan America entrance ramp.
Crews will be performing a traffic switch-over/construction detour with expected 48-hour closure.