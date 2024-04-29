Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of April 29 to March 3

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures April 29 to March 3. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Overnight Sunday, April 28, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and

Day and night Monday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mesa north- and southbound, left lane and turn lanes closures Resler Dr to Colony Cove Court

Day and night Tuesday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Day and night Wednesday, May, 1 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mesa north- and southbound right and middle lanes closures Resler Dr to Colony Cove Court

Day and night Thursday, May 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mesa north- and southbound left and middle lanes closures Resler Dr to Colony Cove Court

Overnight Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

and northbound right and middle lanes between Colony Cove Court and North Desert

Daytime Friday, May 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound left and middle lanes closures Resler to Colony Cove Court

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between Sun Bowl/Mesita and Sunland Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa at Belvidere east- and westbound alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound alternate lane closures

Delta east- and westbound alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Tuesday, April 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Montana (US-62) east- and westbound alternating lane closures at McRae Blvd intersection

Thursday, May 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound alternating lane closures at the Resler intersection

Crews will be switching Intersection signals to a new controller and adjusting traffic signal lights.

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano and Gateway intersection between Gateway West and Gateway East alternate lane closures

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Thursday, May 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

Intersection of North Loop (FM 76) and North Yarbrough alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on striping.

I-10 Widening West

57-hour lane, underpass closure

Friday, April 26 at 9 p.m. through Monday, April 29 at 6 a.m.

I-10 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Artcraft Road and Redd Road.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

EASTBOUND REDD ROAD DETOUR: Turn right on South Desert, left on Thorn Avenue, left on North Desert, right on Redd.

WESTBOUND REDD ROAD DETOUR: Turn right on North Desert, left on Artcraft Road, left on South Desert, right on Redd.

Crews will be demolishing parts of the Redd Road overpass in preparation to widen it.

Monday, April 29, through Saturday, May 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

Monday, April 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East right lane closure between David Road and Los Mochis Drive

Crews will be placing beams.

Tuesday, April 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 West left lane closure between Los Mochis Drive and David Road

Monday, April 29, and Tuesday April 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The exit from I-10 West to Artcraft Road will be closed.

DETOUR: Take the Redd Road exit and remain on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Tuesday April 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane at Nashua Road.

Crews will be installing bridge beams.

Thursday, May 2

11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 West will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and David Road.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Guardrail Repair

Sunday, April 28

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound exit Mesa 19A closed

Wednesday, May 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Doniphan (SH-20) northbound between Los Mochis and Nuway right lane closed

Thursday, May 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Doniphan entrance ramp to Artcraft (SH-178) westbound closed

Crews will be working on guardrail repairs.

Spall Repair

Sunday, April 28

9:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between Cotton and Campbell three right lanes closed

I-10 westbound between Missouri/Downtown exit 19B closed

Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 West closed

Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Dallas and Copia alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing spall.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Diana and Hercules right lane closed

Turnaround between Gateway North and South at Hondo Pass closed

Crews will be working on concrete repairs.

Bridge Rehab Project

Tuesday, April 30

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge single left lane closed

Crews will be repairing damaged bridge girder.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and McRae left lane closed

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Maintenance

Sunday, April 28

5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 West between Hawkins and Airways three right lanes closed

Hawkins entrance ramp to I-10 West closed

Crews will be working on bridge repairs.

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 North between Fred Wilson and Ellerthorpe alternate lane closures

Fred Wilson entrance ramp to US-54 North closed

Entrance ramp between Spur 601 Westbound and US-54 closed

Crews will be working on bridge repairs.

Gateway East- and West between Piedras and Viscount alternate lane closures

Crews will be cleaning.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, April 01 through Saturday, May 04

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street.

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Monday, April 29 through Tuesday, April 30

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road, closures on northbound on-ramp at Loop 375, and southbound off-ramp at Loop 375

Crews will be working on the placement of concrete.

Monday, April 29 through Tuesday, April 30

Daily, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) and George Dieter Drive intersection closure

Crews will be removing concrete barriers and opening intersection.

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 03

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive.

Crews will be removing concrete barrier.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, April 01 through Tuesday, April 30

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 02

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop and Zaragoza (P.O.E)

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E), alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, and concrete barriers.

Continuous closure from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, May 3, through 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 6

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Yarbrough Boulevard and Pan American, traffic detour at Yarbrough Boulevard, northbound exit ramp.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between Pan American entrance ramp and Zaragoza Road (P.O.E.), traffic detour at Zaragoza Road.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound Zaragoza Road exit ramp.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound Zaragoza Road entrance ramp.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound Pan American exit ramp.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound Pan America entrance ramp.

Crews will be performing a traffic switch-over/construction detour with expected 48-hour closure.