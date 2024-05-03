ABC-7 at 4: Motorcycle Awareness

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- When you see a motorcycle on the road, it’s not just a bike – it carries someone’s best friend, child, parent, or spouse. Nearly 600 people riding motorcycles were killed in crashes in Texas last year, and more than 2,400 riders were seriously injured.

According to TxDot El Paso, Motorcycles are smaller and more challenging to spot, so taking an extra moment to double-check for them can mean the difference between life and death. The number of motorcyclists killed in 2023 increased by 7% from the year before, and intersection fatal crashes increased by 21%. Drivers can help stop this rising trend by always looking twice for motorcycles and giving them adequate space, especially when turning. There’s a life riding on it.

TxDot Closures:

Loop 375 Widening Project

Continuous closure

5 a.m. Saturday, May 04 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 06

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Yarbrough and Pan American

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between Pan American and Zaragoza Road

I-10 Mill & Inlay Project

Monday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 8

7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 West closed at Sunland Park Drive

Detour using CD lanes at exit 13, Sunland Park/Resler

Thursday, May 9

7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 East closed at North Mesa, and the Mesa on-ramp closed

Detour using CD lanes at exit 13, Paisano/Sunland Park

North Mesa Pavement Rehabilitation Project

Monday, May 6

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection inside lane closures

There is no through traffic on Resler at the Mesa/Resler intersection, but right turns are allowed.

Tuesday, May 7

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection outside lane closures

No through traffic or right turns on Resler or Mesa at the intersection.

Wednesday, May 8

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection alternate lane closures

No through traffic or right turns on Resler or Mesa at the intersection.