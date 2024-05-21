Skip to Content
Traffic

National Travel and Tourism Week

By
Published 8:27 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The Travel Information Center in Anthony will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week. The center is one of 12 located near the Texas-New Mexico state line. 

It is manned by professional travel counselors who will welcome you to Texas, assist with directions, and provide information on points of interest, events, and road conditions. Plus, we offer 24/7 access to restrooms, vending machines, and Wi-Fi, ensuring your comfort and convenience.

TxDOT also helps connect travelers with resources through travel publications, bicycle trail maps, EV charging stations, ferryboat schedules, and more at https://www.txdot.gov/discover.html.

For more information, a fair will be held on May 21, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the TIC at 8799 S. Desert Blvd. 

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content