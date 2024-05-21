El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The Travel Information Center in Anthony will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week. The center is one of 12 located near the Texas-New Mexico state line.

It is manned by professional travel counselors who will welcome you to Texas, assist with directions, and provide information on points of interest, events, and road conditions. Plus, we offer 24/7 access to restrooms, vending machines, and Wi-Fi, ensuring your comfort and convenience.

TxDOT also helps connect travelers with resources through travel publications, bicycle trail maps, EV charging stations, ferryboat schedules, and more at https://www.txdot.gov/discover.html.

For more information, a fair will be held on May 21, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the TIC at 8799 S. Desert Blvd.