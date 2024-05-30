New Safety Rest Areas Open in Van Horn

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Two new safety rest areas in Culberson County will open on Saturday, June 1. The facilities on I-10, both east and west, are nine miles from Van Horn and will replace current rest area locations four miles outside Van Horn. Careful consideration went into location, design, context, and construction. In addition to being the newest of the 76 safety rest areas in the state, the facilities are two of the largest, with 58 trucks and 27 car parking spaces on each side. In the near future, the safety rest areas will form part of the I-10 Truck Parking Availability System, which will provide truck drivers with real-time information on public truck parking sites along I-10. While there are walking paths around the facilities, visitors are reminded of the natural desert environment and should watch for wildlife.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting, a significant event scheduled for Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. CST at the eastbound facility nine miles east of Van Horn (milepost 150).