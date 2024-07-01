Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of July 1 to 5

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures July 1 to July 5. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West

Monday, July 1

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed at Redd Road

DETOUR: Turn right on Redd Road, left on Doniphan Drive, left on Mesa Street and continue onto South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be installing barriers.

Tuesday, July 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed at Thorn Avenue

DETOUR: Turn left on Mesa Street, right on Doniphan Drive, right on Redd Road, and continue onto North Desert Boulevard. Access to neighborhood for local traffic only.

Crews will be installing barriers.

Daily Lane Closure

Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, July 1

I-10 West connector to Loop 375/Juarez (Ramp F) closed

I-10 West connector to US-54 North (Ramp A) left lane closed

Tuesday, July 2

US-54 CD lanes southbound entrance ramp to US-54 South between Altura and Trowbridge ramp closed

Wednesday, July 3

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Yarbrough and Midway right lane closed

Friday, July 5

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Patrol Museum left lane closed

Monday, July 8

South Desert to North Desert turnaround at Valley Chili closed

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

Mesa (SH-20) alternating northbound and southbound lane closures Camille Drive to I-10

Crews will be working on pouring manhole aprons.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Castellano Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Drive intersection

Montana (US-62) east and westbound right lane closures at McRae Boulevard intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Rojas Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

6 a.m. to 6 a.m. – Continuous Closure

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound alternating left lane and left turn lane closures at the Camille Drive intersection. The following turning movements will be affected (please remember southbound Mesa is toward downtown, northbound is toward the valley): Southbound Mesa to left turn to Fountain Road Southbound Mesa to northbound Mesa (U-turn) at Camille Drive intersection Southbound Mesa left turn to Maguey Place Camille Drive right turn onto northbound Mesa Northbound Mesa right turn Camille Drive Northbound Mesa to southbound Mesa (U-turn) at Camille Drive intersection Northbound Mesa to southbound (U-turn) Mesa at Maguey Place Colina Alta Dive to southbound Mesa Fountain Road to southbound Mesa Maguey Place to southbound Mesa



Crews will be working on installing a new raised median. TxDOT is working to expedite this activity and plans to open this area as soon as it is ready, possibly before July 12.

Delta/Alameda & Zaragoza/George Dieter Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda and Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Mill/Inlay From SH-20 (Alameda) to Global Reach

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Paisano and Yarbrough alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and paving.

Maintenance

Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 12

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 east- and westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Monday, July 01 through Tuesday, July 02

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road, alternating lane closures between Lee Trevino Drive and Global Reach Drive

Crews will be working on striping.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, June 29 through Sunday, July 28

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, July 01 through Wednesday, July 03

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Bridge Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Bridge Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

Monday, July 08 through Thursday, July 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Bridge Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Bridge Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Monday, July 01 through Wednesday, July 03

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Passmore Road

Crews will be performing boring operations.

Monday, July 08 through Friday, July 12

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Passmore Road

Crews will be performing boring operations.

SL 375 Mill & Inlay Project

Sunday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 02

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SL 375 (Joe Battle Boulevard) north- and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.

Sunday, July 07 through Thursday, July 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SL 375 (Joe Battle Boulevard) north- and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.

US 62/180 Mill and Inlay

Monday, July 01

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) westbound frontage road, alternating lane closures from Hueco Club Road to Rich Beem Boulevard

Crews will be working on pavement operations.