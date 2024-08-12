Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of August 12 to 16

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures August 12 to 16. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening West Project:

Monday, August 12, through Saturday, August 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Vinton.

NOTE: Eastbound lane closure will not take place on Wednesday, August 14.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Monday, August 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Redd Road and North Mesa Street

Crews will be removing wooden forms.

Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed between Redd Road and North Mesa Street

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert, re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street.

Crews will be removing wooden forms.

Wednesday, August 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Onramp to I-10 East at Vinton will be closed.

DETOUR: Take SH 20 South (Doniphan Drive), turn right on Talbot Avenue, turn left on Spur 16, turn right on South Desert Boulevard.

Turnaround from North Desert Boulevard to South Desert Boulevard at Vinton will be closed.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane south of Vinton Road

Crews will be replacing a damaged guard rail.

Wednesday, August 14

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed at Redd Road.

DETOUR: Traffic must turn right on Redd Road.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

DETOUR: Traffic must turn right on South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Thursday, August 15

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed at Redd Road.

DETOUR: Traffic must turn right on Redd Road.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard

DETOUR: Traffic must turn right on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

40 Hour Closure

Friday, August 16 at 9pm, to Sunday, August 18 at 1pm

I-10 West will be closed at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Beginning at 4am on Saturday, the closure will extend to Artcraft.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Crews will be placing permanent concrete barriers and reopening I-10 West to two lanes.

Advance warning

Monday, August 19, through Wednesday August 21

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on South Desert, use the turnaround at Mesa Street to North Desert, turn right on Redd Road.

WESTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on North Desert, turn left on Artcraft Road, turn left on South Desert, turn right on Redd Road.

Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.

The following closures and detours will continue until further notice:

The westbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto North Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto South Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

South Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic south of Spur 37 (Vinton Road).

Thorn Avenue is closed to all traffic between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Both turnarounds at Redd Road are closed.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Resler Drive to Remcon Circle

Crews will be working on finishing items, striping, and small concert work.

Montana (US-62) Mill & Inlay Project

Sunday, August 11 through Friday, August 16

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures McRea Boulevard to Hawkins Boulevard

Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures McRea Boulevard to Hawkins Boulevard

Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16 – McRea Boulevard Intersection alternating lanes closure

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Roughly 4 Hours)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound at McRea Boulevard intersection alternating lane closures. No through traffic on McRea Boulevard or left turns from Montana Avenue (US-62) at the intersection

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential/business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures along with left turn lane closures at the Camille Drive intersection.

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Spall Repair

Wednesday, August 14

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound at Geronimo Exit three left lanes closed.

Thursday, August 15

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Piedras Exit alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing spall.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 shoulder closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Montana Widening Project

Monday, August 12 to Saturday, August 17

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road complete closure from Global Reach to George Dieter

Crews will be working on removing concrete barrier to open the eastbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday August 12, through Thursday August 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop overpass and Zaragoza (POE) overpass

· Loop 375, North Loop Road, South Americas Road, and Zaragoza Road underpass at intersection with alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on installing bridge and roadway structures.

Monday August 12, through Friday August 16

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound frontage road to turnaround at UPRR Bridge underpass and North Loop Road right lane closure

Americas Highway (Loop 375) frontage road turnarounds will be closed at North Loop underpass, south to north and north to south

Crews will be working on installing concrete driveway and bridge structures.

Continuous 24-hour closure, beginning 5 a.m. Saturday, August 10, through 5 a.m. Sunday, August 11

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between I-10 to Loop 375 Connectors and southbound Zaragoza exit ramp

Continuous closure, beginning 5 a.m. Saturday, August 10 through 5 a.m. Sunday, August 18

Loop 375 southbound Zaragoza exit ramp will be closed

Crews will be performing a traffic switch-over to facilitate installation of bridge structures, concrete paving, and bridge joint repairs.

Continuous closure from present through 5 a.m. Monday, August 19

Loop 375 northbound frontage road between Joe Rodriguez Road and South Side Road

right lane closure

Crews securing roadway until required asphalt repair work is complete and drainage utilities are installed.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, August 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Darrington Road right lane closure at Pawling Drive

Darrington Road right lane closure at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be performing electrical work.

Thursday August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Darrington Road right lane closure at Pawling Drive

Darrington Road right lane closure at Eastlake Boulevard

Darrington Road Safety Lighting Project

Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 23

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Darrington Road north and southbound alternating right lane closure between Alberton Street and LTV Road

Crews will be installing conduit, drilling light pole foundation, pulling wire and setting light poles.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians and finishing installing electrical conduits.

Joe Battle Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 10 through Thursday, August 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard northbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Company E Highway (Loop 375) exit and entrance ramps will be closed between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, March 25 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lane closure from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive, lanes reduced to one lane

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely

Friday, June 28 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) westbound lane from Desert Mesa to Rodman Street will be shifted to the median and transitioned back on Rodman Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) and Lago Del Esta intersection closure

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous closure until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous closure until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Full Widening Project

Monday, March 11 until further notice

RM 652 westbound lanes reduces to one lane two-way traffic from FM 3541 to Kimble Draw Bridge

Closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the roadway.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.