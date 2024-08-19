Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of August 19 to 23
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures August 19 to August 23. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)
WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS
I-10 Widening West
Beginning Sunday, August 18 at 1pm, and continuing until further notice
- North Desert Boulevard will be closed at Enchanted Hills Drive.
NOTE: All traffic on North Desert Boulevard must turn right on Enchanted Hills.
DETOUR: Enter I-10 West past Transmountain Road.
Monday, August 19, through Saturday August 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.
Crews will be working on retaining walls.
Tuesday, August 20
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The right lane on Loop 375 West (Transmountain Road) will be closed at North Desert Boulevard.
- One left turn lane will be closed on South Desert Boulevard at Transmountain.
Crews will be repairing a crash cushion.
The following closures and detours will continue until further notice:
- The westbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto North Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.
- The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto South Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.
- South Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic south of Spur 37 (Vinton Road).
- Thorn Avenue is closed to all traffic between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.
- Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Vinton Road.
- Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.
- Both turnarounds at Redd Road are closed.
Montana Mill & Inlay
Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard
Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)
- Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard
Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.
North Mesa Street Mill & Inlay
Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Resler Drive to Remcon Circle
Crews will be working on finishing items, striping, and concrete work.
North Mesa Street Illumination Project
Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- If Needed – Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures I-10 to Crossroads Drive
- Mobile/Moving Traffic Operation –Mesa north- and southbound alternating left and right lane closures I-10 to Doniphan Drive
- North-and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive
- North- and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive
- North- and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard
- North- and southbound left lane closures Glory Road/East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive
Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.
Traffic Signal Improvement Project
Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures along with left turn lane closures at the Camille Drive intersection.
- Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection
- US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection
- US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection
- If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection
Crews will be working on intersection improvements.
Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures
Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.
Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 24
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures
- Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on traffic signals.
Guardrail Repair
Monday, August 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 eastbound between Main Gap and US 54 right lane closed
Tuesday, August 20
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Altura and Pershing right lane closed
Wednesday, August 21
9 a.m. o 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Resler and Mesa Park right lane closed
Thursday, August 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Hondo Pass and Sun Valley right lane closed
Friday, August 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Paisano right lane and on-ramp at Geronimo and complete off-ramp at Paisano closed
Spall Repair
Sunday, August 18 through Thursday, August 22
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 westbound between McRae and Cotton alternate lane closures
Crews will be repairing spall.
Maintenance
Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 24
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 shoulder closed
Crews will be working on shoulder.
Green Ribbon Project
Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed
- Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed
Crews will be working on median improvements.
EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS
Montana Widening Project
Monday, August 19 to Wednesday, August 21
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road complete closure from George Dieter Drive to Lee Boulevard
Crews will be working on removing concrete barrier to open the eastbound frontage road.
Purple Heart Widening Project
Daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound right lane closure from Iron Medics to Montana Avenue
Crews will be installing bridge girders.
Wednesday, August 21
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics
Crews will be installing bridge girders.
Thursday, August 22
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound entrance ramp at Montana Avenue will be closed.
Traffic heading northbound will have to use Montana Avenue to Global Reach to continue onto SL 375.
Crews will be installing bridge girders.
Saturday, August 24
Daily, 3 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound main lane closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) entrance ramps at Montana Avenue northbound and Spur 601 southbound will be closed.
Crews will be installing bridge girders.
Continuous closure until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.
Monday August 19 to Thursday August 22
· Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza and North Loop
· Americas Avenue (frontage road) North Loop Road Underpass full intersection closure
Crews will be working on moving concrete barrier and installing bridge structures.
Monday August 19, to Friday August 23
Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pine Springs Drive and Paseo Del Este Boulevard
· Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane shoulders only closure between Pine Springs Drive and Paseo Del Este Boulevard
· North Loop underpass north and southbound turnaround will be completed closed.
Crews will be working on installing concrete rip rap, bridge structures and cleaning of underpass.
Continuous closure, from present through 5:00 am Tuesday, August 26
· Americas Highway (Loop 375) Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound closed
· Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound right lane closure between Joe Rodriguez Road and South Side
Crews will be installing concrete paving, performing bridge joint repairs and securing roadway until required asphalt repair work is complete and drainage utilities are installed.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday August 19, to Friday August 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) east and westbound right lane closure at Darrington Road intersection
- Darrington Road north and southbound right lane closure at Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) intersection
Crews will be drilling holes for traffic signals.
Continuous closures
Monday, March 25 until further notice
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lane closure from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive, lanes reduced to one lane
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.
Friday, June 28 until further notice
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) westbound lane from Desert Mesa to Rodman Street will be shifted to the median and transitioned back on Rodman Street
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) and Lago Del Esta intersection closure
Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.
Alameda Raised Medians Project
Sunday, August 18
Overnight 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Settler Road and Oden Road
Crews will be installing concrete medians.
Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23
Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road
Crews will be installing concrete medians and finishing installing electrical conduits.
Joe Battle/Company E Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, August 18 to Thursday, August 22
Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard northbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard
- Company E Highway (Loop 375) exit and entrance ramps will be closed between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard
Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.
Darrington Road Safety Lighting Project
Monday, July 29 to Friday, September 27
Daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Darrington Road north and southbound alternating right lane closure between Alberton Street and LTV Road
Crews will be installing conduit, drilling light pole foundation, pulling wire, and setting light poles.