Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of August 26 to 30

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures August 26 to August 30.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, August 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Cordova bridge and weight station right lane closed

Tuesday, August 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Paisano and US-54 right lane closure with a right lane closure at I-10 to US-54 connector

Wednesday, August 28

9 a.m. o 4 p.m.

CD lanes westbound between Sunland Park and Resler left and right lane closures at Resler exit

Thursday, August 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds right lane closure with a complete off-ramp closure at Raynolds

Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Mesa right lane closed

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Mesa left lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Tuesday, August 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Railroad and Alcan right lane closed

Wednesday, August 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 northbound between Diana and Sun Valley left lane closed

Thursday, August 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson left lane closed

Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Woodrow Bean eastbound between Kenworthy and Girl Scout shoulder closed

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Flexible Pavement

Thursday, August 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FM 259 between SH-20 (Doniphan) and Strahan complete bridge closure

Crews will be repairing asphalt.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, August 25 through Thursday, August 29

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between McRae overpass and Cotton overpass alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, August 26 through Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Resler Drive to Remcon Circle

Crews will be working on finishing items, striping, and small concert work.

US-62 Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, August 25 through Friday, August 30

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard

Monday, August 26 through Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, August 26 through Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left lane closures Crossroads Drive to Doniphan Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures I-10 to Crossroads Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, August 26 through Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer (BUS-54) north and southbound right lane closures at the Tetons Drive intersection.

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn around closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Mesa Street at Belvidere Street Improve Traffic Signals Project

Monday, August 26 through Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Delta/Alameda & Zaragoza/George Dieter Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, August 26 through Friday, August 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 26 through Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 & State Line Project

Monday, August 26 through Friday August 30

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

US-54 south- and northbound from State Line Road reduced to one lane

Crews will be working demolition and preparation of the new turnaround of side shoulders.

FY 25 Bridge Maintenance Design Project

Wednesday, August 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound to US-54 Ramps E, D, and A at I-10 eastbound to US-54 northbound shoulder closure

US-54 northbound off-ramp at US 54 northbound on-ramp shoulder closure

Durazno, Rosa, Marr, Rad GT at I-110 northbound to I-10 eastbound shoulder closure

US-54 on-ramp (Ramp A) at I-10 westbound (Ramp L) shoulder closure

Thursday, August 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at East Missouri shoulder closure

I-10 eastbound at Piedras alternate right and left lane closure

Crews will be performing condition assessments for certain structures in the west area boundary.

Maintenance

Monday, August 26 through Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 shoulder closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Loop 375 westbound (Border West) between Spur 1966 and Executive right lane closed

Crews will be working on retaining wall.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Monday, August 26

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) will be closed between North Desert Boulevard.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: South Desert Boulevard to Artcraft to North Desert Boulevard.

WESTBOUND DETOUR: North Desert Boulevard to Vinton Road to South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be cleaning bridge joints.

Tuesday, August 27

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Redd Road.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

All traffic on South Desert must turn right on Redd Road.

All traffic on Redd Road must turn right on South Desert.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Wednesday, August 28

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Redd Road.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

All traffic on North Desert must turn right on Redd Road.

All traffic on Redd Road must turn right on North Desert.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Thursday, August 29

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard

EASTBOUND REDD DETOUR: South Desert to Mesa Street Turnaround to North Desert.

WESTBOUND REDD DETOUR: North Desert to Artcraft to South Desert.

Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.

Tuesday, September 3, through Saturday, September 7

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard

EASTBOUND REDD DETOUR: South Desert to Mesa Street Turnaround to North Desert.

WESTBOUND REDD DETOUR: North Desert to Artcraft to South Desert.

Crews will be placing the bridge deck.

Upcoming high-impact closures

48-hour closures of I-10 East and West are scheduled between North Mesa Street and Redd Road on the weekends of September 6 and 13. Crews will relocate concrete barriers and restripe the mainlanes to give crews more room to work in the median of the freeway. I-10 will be re-open with two lanes in both directions following the closures.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, August 26

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Overpass.

Crews will be working on moving concrete barrier.

Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Overpass.

Crews will be working on moving concrete barrier.

Monday, August 26, through Thursday, August 29

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) North Loop Road Underpass complete intersection closure.

Crews will be working on installing concrete rip rap, bridge structures and cleaning of underpass.

Continuous closure, from present through 5:00 am Tuesday, August 26

Americas Highway (Loop 375) Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound closed.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound right lane closure between Joe Rodriguez Road and South Side.

Crews will be installing concrete paving, performing bridge joint repairs and securing roadway until required asphalt repair work is complete and drainage utilities are installed.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Sunday, August 25

Overnight 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Settler Road and Oden Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians.

Monday, August 26 to Friday, August 30

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians and finishing installing electrical conduits.

SL 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 25 to Thursday, August 29

Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard northbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Company E Highway (Loop 375) exit and entrance ramps will be closed between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Crews will be performing milling operations, pouring concrete, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.