Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of September 16 to 20

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures September 16 to September 20. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html)

For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, September 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· US-54/CD Lanes northbound between Trowbridge and Altura left lane closed and US-54 northbound off-ramp to CD Lanes complete closure

Tuesday, September 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Loop 375 (Transmountain) between Main Gap and US-54 right lane closed

Wednesday, September 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Loop 375 (Border Highway) between Cordova Bridge and Weight Station shoulder closed

Thursday, September 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Loop 375 eastbound (Border Highway) at Midway off-ramp complete closure

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, September 15 through Thursday, September 19

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

· I-10 westbound between Airway and Schuster alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Sunland Park Drive to Doniphan Drive

Crews will be working on finishing miscellaneous items and small concert work.

US-62 Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, September 15 through Friday, September 20

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

· East Paisano (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures Alameda Avenue (SH-20) to I-10 excluding the bridge that crossed the Union Pacific Railroad Line

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

· East Paisano (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures Alameda Avenue (SH-20) to I-10 excluding the bridge that crossed the Union Pacific Railroad Line

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· If Needed Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa (SH-20) southbound left lane closures I-10 to Crossroads Drive

· If Needed Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Mesa Hills Drive

· If Needed Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive

· If Needed Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

· If Needed Mobile Lane Closure –Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

· Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Dyer (BUS-54) north and southbound right lane closures at the Tetons Drive intersection.

· Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

· US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

· US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

· If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

· If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Mesa Street at Belvidere Street Improve Traffic Signals Project

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

US-54 & State Line Project

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· US-54 south- and northbound from State Line Road reduced to one lane

Crews will be working demolition and preparation of the new turnaround of side shoulders.

Paisano Bridge Replacement

Monday, September 16, 2024 through Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Continuous closure

· US-62 (Paisano) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

Pedestrian Facilities Improvement Project

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

9 am to 4 pm:

· US 62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Boone and Dolan right lane closed

Crews will be working on demolition of guardrails, concrete curb and gutter, sidewalks, fencing

· BU 54 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Titanic and Hercules left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Monday, September 16 through Tuesday, September 17

9 pm to 6 am (Nightly)

· US 62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Washington and Val Verde closed

Crews will be work on demolition of pedestrians’ bridges.

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

9 pm to 6 am (Nightly)

· BU 54 (Dyer) at Titanic median intersection closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

Continuous closure

· BU 54 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Gateway North and Hercules closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 20

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Loop 375 eastbound (Border Highway) at Fonseca exit and right lane closed

Crews will be working on ditch cleanup.

· Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Mile Marker 18 right lane closed

Crews will be working on concrete barrier wall.