Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of September 23 to 27

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures September 23 to September 27. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West Project

Sunday, September 22, through Thursday, September 26

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

and

Monday, September 23, through Saturday, September 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Monday, September 23, through Saturday, September 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating lane closures on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Right turn lane from South Desert Boulevard to Redd Road will be closed daily beginning on Wednesday, September 25.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Monday, September 23, through Saturday, September 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Thorn Avenue.

Crews will be working on drilled shafts and retaining walls.

Paisano Rehabilitation Project (Mid-town)

Sunday, September 22 through Friday, September 27

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

East Paisano/Montana (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures I-10 to Airway Boulevard.

Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

East Paisano/Montana (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures I-10 to Airway Boulevard.

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Needed Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa (SH-20) north- and/or southbound lane closures anywhere between Crossroads Drive to Glory Road/East Baltimore Drive

Crews will be finishing up activities.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer (BUS-54) north and southbound right lane closures at the Tetons Drive intersection

Dyer (BUS-54) north and southbound right lane closures at the Hondo Pass Drive intersection.

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Paisano Bridge Replacement

Monday, September 23, 2024 through Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Continuous closure

US-62 (Paisano) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

Pedestrian Facilities Improvement Project

Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Boone and Dolan right lane closed

Crews will be working on demolition of guardrails, concrete curb, gutter, sidewalks, and fencing.

BU 54 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Titanic and Hercules left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

SL 478 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian right lane closed

Crews will be working on trenching for conduit installation.

Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 27

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

US 62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Washington and Val Verde full closure

Crews will be work on demolition of pedestrian bridges.

Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

BU 54 (Dyer) at Titanic median intersection closure.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Sunday, September 22 through Saturday, September 28

Continuous closure

BU 54 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Gateway North at Hercules full closure

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, September 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane closed

Tuesday, September 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Cassidy right lane closed

Wednesday, September 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound at Cassidy off-ramp and left lane closed

Thursday, September 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border West) westbound between Coles and Oregon right lane closed

Friday, September 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Buena Vista right lane closed

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Sunland Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

Maintenance

Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) between Tom Mays Park and I-10 alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Artcraft (SH-178) east- and westbound between Doniphan and Upper Valley two right lanes closed

Crews will be performing a field evaluation of pavement.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, September 9 to Monday, September 30

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road alternating lane closures from Loop 375 to Global Reach

Crews will be working on landscape.

Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure from East Glen Drive to Alba Lane

Crews will be working on concrete railing.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Friday, September 13 to Friday, September 27

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) northbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving in median.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pine Springs Drive and Paseo Del Este Boulevard

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound alternating lane closures between South Americas Avenue (Truck Port of Entry) and Joe Rodriguez Drive

Crews will be installing guard rails and underground conduit.

Continuous closure, beginning Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27

Americas Ave. (frontage road) southbound left lane between Pan American Drive and South Americas Avenue underpass (truck port of entry)

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane and south to north turnaround UPRR Bridge underpass at North Loop Road

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound, north to south turnaround UPRR Bridge underpass at Alameda Avenue

Crews will be working on installation of asphalt, curb/sidewalk, and concrete barrier.

Alameda Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, September 22 to Thursday, September 26

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Presa Place and Yarbrough Drive

Crews will be milling and paving.

I 10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project

Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder closure

Crews will be removing concrete riprap.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Continuous closures

Monday, March 25 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lane closure from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive, lanes reduced to one lane.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.

Friday, June 28 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) westbound lane from Desert Mesa to Rodman Street will be shifted to the median and transitioned back on Rodman Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) and Lago Del Esta intersection closure

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.

Alameda Raised Medians Project

Sunday, September 22 to Thursday, September 26

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians and electrical items

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, September 22 to Thursday, September 26

Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalks and performing cleaning operations.

Districtwide Metal Beam Guard Fence

Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 30

Daily, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound alternating shoulder and lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Fabens exit

Crews will be working on metal beam guard fence.