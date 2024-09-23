Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of September 23 to 27
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures September 23 to September 27.
I-10 Widening West Project
Sunday, September 22, through Thursday, September 26
8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
and
Monday, September 23, through Saturday, September 28
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.
Crews will be working on retaining walls.
Monday, September 23, through Saturday, September 28
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alternating lane closures on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.
- Right turn lane from South Desert Boulevard to Redd Road will be closed daily beginning on Wednesday, September 25.
Crews will be conducting electrical work.
Monday, September 23, through Saturday, September 28
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Thorn Avenue.
Crews will be working on drilled shafts and retaining walls.
Paisano Rehabilitation Project (Mid-town)
Sunday, September 22 through Friday, September 27
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- East Paisano/Montana (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures I-10 to Airway Boulevard.
Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)
- East Paisano/Montana (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures I-10 to Airway Boulevard.
Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.
North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project
Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- If Needed Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa (SH-20) north- and/or southbound lane closures anywhere between Crossroads Drive to Glory Road/East Baltimore Drive
Crews will be finishing up activities.
Traffic Signal Improvements
Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer (BUS-54) north and southbound right lane closures at the Tetons Drive intersection
- Dyer (BUS-54) north and southbound right lane closures at the Hondo Pass Drive intersection.
- Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection
- US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection
- US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection
- If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection
- If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection
Crews will be working on intersection improvements.
Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures
Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.
Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures
- Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on traffic signals.
Paisano Bridge Replacement
Monday, September 23, 2024 through Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Continuous closure
- US-62 (Paisano) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed
Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.
Pedestrian Facilities Improvement Project
Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US 62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Boone and Dolan right lane closed
Crews will be working on demolition of guardrails, concrete curb, gutter, sidewalks, and fencing.
- BU 54 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Titanic and Hercules left lane closed
Crews will be working on median improvements.
- SL 478 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian right lane closed
Crews will be working on trenching for conduit installation.
Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 27
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- US 62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Washington and Val Verde full closure
Crews will be work on demolition of pedestrian bridges.
Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- BU 54 (Dyer) at Titanic median intersection closure.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
Sunday, September 22 through Saturday, September 28
Continuous closure
- BU 54 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Gateway North at Hercules full closure
Crews will be working on median improvements.
Monday, September 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane closed
Tuesday, September 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Cassidy right lane closed
Wednesday, September 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound at Cassidy off-ramp and left lane closed
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border West) westbound between Coles and Oregon right lane closed
Friday, September 27
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Resler and Buena Vista right lane closed
Crews will be repairing guardrail.
Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Sunland Park alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on spall repairs.
Maintenance
Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) between Tom Mays Park and I-10 alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on shoulder.
Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26
8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Artcraft (SH-178) east- and westbound between Doniphan and Upper Valley two right lanes closed
Crews will be performing a field evaluation of pavement.
Montana Widening Project
Monday, September 9 to Monday, September 30
Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road alternating lane closures from Loop 375 to Global Reach
Crews will be working on landscape.
Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure from East Glen Drive to Alba Lane
Crews will be working on concrete railing.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Friday, September 13 to Friday, September 27
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) northbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics Drive
Crews will be paving in median.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pine Springs Drive and Paseo Del Este Boulevard
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound alternating lane closures between South Americas Avenue (Truck Port of Entry) and Joe Rodriguez Drive
Crews will be installing guard rails and underground conduit.
Continuous closure, beginning Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27
- Americas Ave. (frontage road) southbound left lane between Pan American Drive and South Americas Avenue underpass (truck port of entry)
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane and south to north turnaround UPRR Bridge underpass at North Loop Road
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound, north to south turnaround UPRR Bridge underpass at Alameda Avenue
Crews will be working on installation of asphalt, curb/sidewalk, and concrete barrier.
Alameda Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, September 22 to Thursday, September 26
Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Presa Place and Yarbrough Drive
Crews will be milling and paving.
I 10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project
Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder closure
Crews will be removing concrete riprap.
Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Continuous closures
Monday, March 25 until further notice
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lane closure from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive, lanes reduced to one lane.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.
Friday, June 28 until further notice
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) westbound lane from Desert Mesa to Rodman Street will be shifted to the median and transitioned back on Rodman Street
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) and Lago Del Esta intersection closure
Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.
Alameda Raised Medians Project
Sunday, September 22 to Thursday, September 26
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road
Crews will be installing concrete medians and electrical items
Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, September 22 to Thursday, September 26
Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue
Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalks and performing cleaning operations.
Districtwide Metal Beam Guard Fence
Monday, September 16 through Friday, September 30
Daily, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- I-10 east- and westbound alternating shoulder and lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Fabens exit
Crews will be working on metal beam guard fence.