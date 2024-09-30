Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of September 30 to October 4

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures September 30 to October 4. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West

Monday, September 30, through Saturday, October 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating lane closures on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Monday, September 30, through Saturday, October 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Monday, September 30, through Saturday, October 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting earth work.

Thursday, October 3, and Friday, October 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westbound Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road) will be closed.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn left or right on Artcraft Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Paisano Bridge Replacement

Monday, September 30, 2024 through Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Continuous closure

US-62 (Paisano) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

Pedestrian Facilities Improvement Project

Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Boone and Dolan right lane closed

Crews will be working on demolition of guardrails, concrete curb, gutter, sidewalks, and fencing.

BU 54 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Titanic and Hercules left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

SL 478 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian right lane closed

Crews will be working on trenching for conduit installation.

Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 4

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

BU 54 (Dyer) at Titanic median intersection closure

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Sunday, September 29 through Saturday, September 28

Continuous closure

BU 54 (Dyer) west- and eastbound between Gateway North at Hercules full closure

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Montana Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, September 29 through Friday, October 4

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures Magruder Street to Geronimo Drive.

Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

Montana (US-62) eastbound alternating lane closures Magruder Street to Geronimo Drive.

Sunday, September 29 through Friday, October 4

Continuous Closure (9 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

East Paisano (US-62) eastbound right and middle lane closures Magruder Street to Geronimo Drive.

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, September 30

US-54 southbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closure

Tuesday, October 1

9:00 am to 4:00 pm

US-54 northbound at Pershing on ramp complete closure

Wednesday, October 2

9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Mesa northbound between Gregory and Glory Road right lane closure

Thursday, October 3

9:00am to 4:00 pm

Paisano eastbound between Concepcion and Cortez left lane closure

Friday, October 4

9:00 am to 4:00 pm

I-10 westbound at Raynolds complete off ramp closure

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair

Sunday, September 29 through Thursday, October 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between Schuster overpass and Mesa Park overpass alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

Maintenance

Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 4

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) between Tom Mays Park and I-10 alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on shoulder.

I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and Missouri right lane closed

Kansas entrance ramp closed to I-10 eastbound

Crews will be re-installing concrete barrier walls.

Gateway east- and west between Chelsea and McRae alternate lane closures

Crews will be cleaning.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, September 30 to Wednesday, October 2

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road alternating lane closures from Loop 375 to Global Reach

Crews will be working on landscape.

Monday, September 30 to Wednesday, October 2

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane closure from Lee Trevino to Global Reach

Crews will be working on the approach grading for metal beam guard fence.

Monday, September 30 to Saturday, October 5

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure from East Glen Drive to Alba Lane

Crews will be working on concrete barrier.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Friday, September 27 to Saturday, October 12

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) northbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving in median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, September 30 to Thursday, October 3

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) overpass and North Loop overpass

Crews will be installing concrete rip rap along medians.

Wednesday, October 2 to Thursday, October 3

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop overpass and Zaragoza (POE) overpass

Crews will be installing concrete rip rap along medians.

Monday, September 30 to Friday, October 4

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pine Springs Drive and Paseo Del Este Boulevard

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound alternating lane closures between South Americas Avenue (truck port of entry) and Joe Rodriguez Drive

Crews will be installing guard rails and underground conduit.

I 10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project

Monday, September 30 to Friday, October 4

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino underpass right shoulder closure

I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino right lane closure

Gateway East at Lee Trevino left lane closure

Crews will be removing concrete riprap.

Alameda Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, September 29 to Thursday, October 3

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Presa Place and North Carolina Drive

Crews will be milling and paving.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Sunday, September 29

5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) at Darrington Road east- and westbound full intersection closure

Darrington Road will remain closed until crews finish setting up barrier wall.

Crews will be removing traffic signals.

Sunday, September 29

5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) at Darrington Road east- and westbound full intersection closure

Crews will be setting up traffic barrier.

Monday, September 30 to Thursday, October 3

Continuous closure beginning at 5 a.m.

Darrington Road southbound right lane closure and traffic shift from Homestead Drive to Nunda Drive

Crews will be paving.

Thursday, October 3 to Friday, October 4

6 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) at Darrington Road east- and westbound full intersection closure

Crews will be setting up traffic barrier and demolishing existing pavement.

Friday, October 4 to Thursday, October 10

Continuous closure

Darrington Road southbound right lane closure and traffic shift from Homestead Drive to Nunda Drive

Crews will be paving.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, September 29 to Thursday, October 3

Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalks and performing cleaning operations.

Closure Links:

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures