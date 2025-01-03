Skip to Content
Traffic

ABC-7 at 4: Tips from Tx Dot El Paso on how to navigate roundabouts

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/10/2016
mgn
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/10/2016
By
Published 8:58 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Love them or hate them, roundabouts are here to stay. Here with some tips on how best to approach them is TX Dot's Jennifer Wright.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content