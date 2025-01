No word yet of any injuries.

It happened 4:27 p.m. according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - All eastbound lanes of Gateway are closed as emergency crews work on a rollover crash.

UPDATE: 5:16 p.m. All lanes of Gateway East have reopened.

