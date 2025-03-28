ABC-7 at 4: Tx DOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign

In 2023, pedestrian and bicyclist deaths made up 21% of all traffic fatalities in Texas. Pedestrians and cyclists are among our most at-risk road users, and too many of them are killed or injured in our communities each year. Here with some tips on how to look out for one another is TxDot’s Jennifer Wright.

Closures: ( Courtesy of TX Dot El Paso)

I-10 Widening West

Monday March 31, through Saturday, April 5 (as needed)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Desert and South Desert between Anthony and Redd Road alternate lane closures

Redd Road east- and westbound at North Desert and South Desert intersections alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 west- and eastbound between Redd and Mesa alternate lane closures

Crews will be paving.

Saturday, April 5 through Monday April 7 (49HR closure)

4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler Exit Ramp full closure

Detour: Traffic to exit at Sunland Park/Resler Exit ramp (Exit 13), proceed to CD Lanes using the Resler Exit (Exit 12), and continue on CD Lanes to Mesa intersection, proceed through Mesa intersection

I-10 westbound at Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to be closed as needed

Crews will be working on a traffic switch.

Saturday, April 12 through Monday April 15 (49HR closure)

4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Mesa Exit ramp to be closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Mesa Exit ramp, proceed through Mesa, Thorn and Redd intersections and enter I-10 westbound using the Redd Entrance Ramp

I-10 westbound at Mesa Entrance Ramp to be closed

I-10 westbound at Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to be closed

Full closure of I10 EB at Redd Exit Ramp

Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd Exit ramp (Exit 08), proceed through Redd, Thorn and Mesa intersections, continue on CD Lanes and enter I-10 eastbound after Sunland Park

I-10 eastbound Transmountain Entrance Ramp to be closed as needed

I-10 eastbound at Artcraft Entrance Ramp to be closed as needed

Crews will be working on a traffic switch.

24/7 until further notice

South Desert between Vinton and Transmountain closed

Detour: Traffic will detour down Vinton to Doniphan to Talbot to Spur 16 to South Desert

Redd Road east- to westbound and west- to eastbound turnaround complete closure

Detour: Traffic will detour through intersection at Redd Road

Mesa on-ramp to I-10 East closed

Detour: Traffic entering I-10 from North Mesa/South Desert will stay on the CD lanes past Sunland Park

Crews will be doing construction work.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, March 31 through Saturday, April 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

I-10 East- and West between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closure

North- and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on dirt work and miscellaneous removals.

Continuous Closure

Through Spring 2026

Complete closure at Valley Chile Road Turnaround

Detour: Use frontage road to next interchange

Crews will be reconstructing and widening the bridge at Valley Chile Road.

Monday, March 31, through Thursday, April 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night-9 HRS)

I-10 West between Transmountain and Vinton full closure

Detour: Traffic will exit at Transmountain Exit, proceed through the intersections of Transmountain and Vinton on North Desert and re-enter back to I-10 West at the Vinton on-ramp

Desert North and South between Anthony and Nashua Road alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on girders/beam placement.

Monday, April 7

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night-9HRS)

I-10 West between Transmountain and Vinton full closure

Detour: Traffic will exit at Transmountain Exit, proceed through the intersections of Transmountain and Vinton on North Desert and re-enter back to I-10 West at the Vinton on-ramp

Crews will be working on girders/beam placement.

Bridge Repair

Tuesday, April 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Kansas St. Bridge main lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on bridges.

Wednesday, April 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 west-and eastbound at Trowbridge Dr. turnaround closed

Gateway Blvd East at Trowbridge right lane closed

1-10 eastbound at ramp 24-B shoulder closed

Crews will be working on bridges.

Thursday, April 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound at Hawkins turnaround closed

Crews will be working on bridges

Guardrail Repair

Monday, March 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge complete off-ramp closure

Tuesday, April 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Copia right lane closed

Wednesday, April 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound Chamizal and Paisano Exit right lane closed

Thursday, April 3

Loop 375 eastbound between Paisano and Fonseca right lane and off-ramp closed at Fonseca

Friday, April 4

I-10 westbound between Piedras and Cotton right lane closure with a complete on-ramp closure at Copia and a complete off-ramp closure at Cotton

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Sunday, March 30

5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 East at Copia complete closure

Crews of Signal Shop will be working on overhead signs and Contractor will be working on spall repairs.

I-10 West to US-54 North (Ramp A) will be closed

Crews will be replacing bridge joints.

Monday, March 31 through Friday, April 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 South between Hercules and Dyer two right lanes closed

Hondo entrance ramp to US-54 south closed

I-10 east between Paisano and Trowbridge right lane closed

Trowbridge exit will be closed

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

Gateway east- and west between Piedras and Viscount alternate lane closure

Crews will be cleaning.

I-10 east- and west between Santa Fe and El Paso left lane closed

Crews will be working on the rail.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, March 31 to Tuesday, April 1

8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Montana Avenue eastbound complete closure at Joe Battle Boulevard

Montana Avenue westbound complete closure at Tierra Este/Justice intersection

Joe Battle Boulevard northbound complete closure at Montana Avenue

Joe Battle Boulevard southbound complete closure at Montana Avenue

Montana Exit ramp southbound complete closure

Crews will be working on traffic switch.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, March 31 to Friday, April 4

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino.

Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure between Tower Trail Lane and Zaragoza Road

Gateway West Boulevard right lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Lee Trevino Drive

I-10 Westbound between Yarbrough Exit Ramp and Yarbrough Entrance Ramp right lane and shoulder closure

I-10 Westbound between Zaragoza Exit Ramp and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp right shoulder closure

Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

I-10 Westbound between Yarbrough Entrance Ramp and McRae Exit Ramp right shoulder closure

I-10 Westbound McRae Exit Ramp complete closure

Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure between Sumac Drive and McRae Exit Ramp

Crews will be painting concrete riprap, boring conduit & placing electrical pole, landscaping, and placing concrete riprap.

