El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and TxDOT is hosting events to teach Texans how to avoid this deadly problem. The safety campaign is called Talk Text Crash. Here with more on the topic is Txdot’s Jennifer Wright.

