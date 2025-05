El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- With work zones all over town, TxDOT wants drivers to always be aware and cautious, especially in construction zones. To promote work zone safety and help understand how to prevent work zone crashes and fatalities, Txdot’s Jennifer Wright joins us.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.