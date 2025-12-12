ABC-7 at 4: TX Dot Projects and closures
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The holidays are around the corner, but that’s not stopping new construction projects from starting. In today’s TX-Dot talks Lauren Macias-Cervantes explains what new projects are starting and which ones are wrapping up.
I-10 Widening West
Emergency Ramp Closure
Saturday, December 13
4 a.m. to 12pm Noon
- I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp 10 (Mesa) closed
Detour: Traffic to use the exiting westbound Mesa exit ramp before the Mesa bridge.
Crews will be placing concrete for detention pond.
Monday, December 15 through Friday, December 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
- North- and South Desert between Vinton and Thorn alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.
Monday, December 15 through Friday, December 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
- I-10 east- and westbound between Los Mochis and Artcraft left lane closed
Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.
Continuous Closure Until further notice 24/7
Monday, June 9, 2025, through end of December 2025
- South Desert between Transmountain and Isela Rubalcava reduced to one lane
- Transmountain West-to-East turnaround closed
Detour: Traffic through intersection at Transmountain.
Crews will be working on new roadway reconfiguration for South Desert.
I-10 Widening West 2
Monday, December 15 through Saturday, December 20
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
- North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.
Monday, December 8 through Saturday, December 13
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed
Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.
Continuous Closure Through Spring 2026
- Valley Chile Road Turnaround closed
Detour: Southbound traffic will continue on South Desert Boulevard to Vinton Road, make a left on Vinton Road, and make another left onto North Desert Boulevard. Northbound traffic will continue on North Desert Boulevard to Antonio Street, make a left on Antonio Street, and make another left onto South Desert Boulevard.
- South Desert between Valley Chile and Vinton Steel left lane closed
Crews will be constructing retaining walls and widening the bridge at Valley Chile.
Artcraft
Monday, December 15 through Friday, December 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
- SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.
- South Desert between Clarkston and Blue Sky alternate lane closures
- North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures
Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.
Monday, December 15
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- Upper Valley Road between Artcraft and Wind River closed
Crews will be working on shift 1-lane traffic each way configuration to east lanes to continue new 8” sewer force main.
Borderland Expressway Phase 2
Monday, December 15 through Saturday, December 20
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures
- Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.
Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.
Culvert/Bridge Replacement
Monday, December 15
Starting at 9 a.m.
Continuous Closure Until Further Notice 24/7
- Concepcion between Alameda and Paisano east- and westbound closed
- Alps Drive between Marie Tobin Drive and Raymond Telles Drive closed
Detour: Please follow and proceed with detours in the area.
Crews will be working on culvert and bridge rehabilitation.
Guardrail Repair
Monday, December 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane and connecting ramp to SS-601 closed
Tuesday, December 16
9 a.m.to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed
Wednesday, December 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway South between Fred Wilson and Fort Bliss entrance closed
Thursday, December 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed
- Loop 375 eastbound between Resler and Plexxar left lane closed
Friday, December 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 eastbound between Main Gap and Border Patrol Museum left lane closed
Crews will be working on guardrail.
Bridge Preventative Maintenance
Monday, December 15 through Wednesday, December 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway East between Geronimo and Buffalo Soldier left lane closed
Thursday, December 18 and Friday, December 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on bridge maintenance.
Maintenance
Monday, December 15 through Friday, December 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 South Exit 20 closed
- I-10 East Exit 23B closed
- Reynolds entrance ramp to I-10 East and right lane closed
Crews will be working on bridge.
- I-10 eastbound between Buena Vista and Mesa Park right lane closed
Crews will be working on guardrail.
- I-10 West to US-54 North (Ramp A) closed
- Gateway East between Copia entrance and Raynolds closed
- Uva Place, Marr Street, and Redford closed
- I-10 East at Raynolds exit closed
Crews will be working on bridge.
- US-54 CD lanes between Trowbridge and Altura right lane closed
Crews will be working on rip rap.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Monday, December 1 to Wednesday, December 31
Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur 601
Crews will be paving, boring and doing general construction.
Continuous closure until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Monday, December 15 to Friday, December 19
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway east- and westbound turnaround closures
- Yarbrough underpass north- and southbound alternating lane closures
Crews will be doing structural work on bridge.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, December 14 to Thursday, December 18
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 main lanes closure southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)
- Loop 375 main lanes closure northbound between North Loop Drive and Padres Exit Ramp
Crews will be working on ride quality operations, profiling, and grinding roadway.
Monday, December 15 to Saturday, December 19
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) south-and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)
- Loop 375 main lanes south- and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Padres Exit Ramp.
Crews will be working on installing miscellaneous items and clean-up.
I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project
Monday, December 15 to Friday, December 19
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound right shoulder closure between Lee Trevino Drive and Zaragoza Road
- Gateway West Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left turnaround lane closure.
- Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left lane and turnaround closure
- Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left lane and turnaround closure
Crews will be landscaping and doing metal work.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Wednesday, December 17 to Thursday, December 18
10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Horizon Boulevard eastbound right lane and shoulder closure between Darrington Road and Walmart driveway (near Taco Bell and Peter Piper)
Crews will be working on south pond.
Continuous closure starting Monday, December 15 at 5 a.m. and ending Friday, December 19 at 4 p.m.
- Town Center Drive westbound right lane closure between Mar Vista Place to Sky Vista Place
Crews will be working on south pond.
Continuous closure until December 2025
- Pete La Rue Circle will follow detour entrance and exit at Roslyn Drive
Crews will be working on storm culverts, final subgrade, pavement operations and milling.
Crews will be doing shoulder work.
Montana Widening Project
Continuous closure until Friday, December 26, 2025
- Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road reduced to one lane from Lee Boulevard to Tierra Este Road
- Montana Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard intersection, northbound and southbound of Joe Battle through lanes closed.
- Montana Avenue westbound frontage road reduced to two lanes from Tierra Este Road to Joe Battle Boulevard
Crews will be working on building underpass.
