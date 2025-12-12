ABC-7 at 4: TX Dot Projects and closures

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The holidays are around the corner, but that’s not stopping new construction projects from starting. In today’s TX-Dot talks Lauren Macias-Cervantes explains what new projects are starting and which ones are wrapping up.

I-10 Widening West

Emergency Ramp Closure

Saturday, December 13

4 a.m. to 12pm Noon

I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp 10 (Mesa) closed

Detour: Traffic to use the exiting westbound Mesa exit ramp before the Mesa bridge.

Crews will be placing concrete for detention pond.

Monday, December 15 through Friday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North- and South Desert between Vinton and Thorn alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

Monday, December 15 through Friday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

I-10 east- and westbound between Los Mochis and Artcraft left lane closed

Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.

Continuous Closure Until further notice 24/7

Monday, June 9, 2025, through end of December 2025

South Desert between Transmountain and Isela Rubalcava reduced to one lane

Transmountain West-to-East turnaround closed

Detour: Traffic through intersection at Transmountain.

Crews will be working on new roadway reconfiguration for South Desert.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, December 15 through Saturday, December 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.

Monday, December 8 through Saturday, December 13

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Continuous Closure Through Spring 2026

Valley Chile Road Turnaround closed

Detour: Southbound traffic will continue on South Desert Boulevard to Vinton Road, make a left on Vinton Road, and make another left onto North Desert Boulevard. Northbound traffic will continue on North Desert Boulevard to Antonio Street, make a left on Antonio Street, and make another left onto South Desert Boulevard.

South Desert between Valley Chile and Vinton Steel left lane closed

Crews will be constructing retaining walls and widening the bridge at Valley Chile.



Artcraft

Monday, December 15 through Friday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.

South Desert between Clarkston and Blue Sky alternate lane closures

North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Monday, December 15

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Upper Valley Road between Artcraft and Wind River closed

Crews will be working on shift 1-lane traffic each way configuration to east lanes to continue new 8” sewer force main.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, December 15 through Saturday, December 20

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.



Culvert/Bridge Replacement

Monday, December 15

Starting at 9 a.m.

Continuous Closure Until Further Notice 24/7

Concepcion between Alameda and Paisano east- and westbound closed

Alps Drive between Marie Tobin Drive and Raymond Telles Drive closed

Detour: Please follow and proceed with detours in the area.

Crews will be working on culvert and bridge rehabilitation.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, December 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane and connecting ramp to SS-601 closed

Tuesday, December 16

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed

Wednesday, December 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South between Fred Wilson and Fort Bliss entrance closed

Thursday, December 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed

Loop 375 eastbound between Resler and Plexxar left lane closed

Friday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Main Gap and Border Patrol Museum left lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Bridge Preventative Maintenance

Monday, December 15 through Wednesday, December 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway East between Geronimo and Buffalo Soldier left lane closed

Thursday, December 18 and Friday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on bridge maintenance.

Maintenance

Monday, December 15 through Friday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 South Exit 20 closed

I-10 East Exit 23B closed

Reynolds entrance ramp to I-10 East and right lane closed

Crews will be working on bridge.

I-10 eastbound between Buena Vista and Mesa Park right lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

I-10 West to US-54 North (Ramp A) closed

Gateway East between Copia entrance and Raynolds closed

Uva Place, Marr Street, and Redford closed

I-10 East at Raynolds exit closed

Crews will be working on bridge.

US-54 CD lanes between Trowbridge and Altura right lane closed

Crews will be working on rip rap.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Monday, December 1 to Wednesday, December 31

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be paving, boring and doing general construction.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Monday, December 15 to Friday, December 19

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway east- and westbound turnaround closures

Yarbrough underpass north- and southbound alternating lane closures

Crews will be doing structural work on bridge.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, December 14 to Thursday, December 18

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes closure southbound between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Loop 375 main lanes closure northbound between North Loop Drive and Padres Exit Ramp

Crews will be working on ride quality operations, profiling, and grinding roadway.

Monday, December 15 to Saturday, December 19

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south-and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Loop 375 main lanes south- and northbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive and Padres Exit Ramp.

Crews will be working on installing miscellaneous items and clean-up.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, December 15 to Friday, December 19

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound right shoulder closure between Lee Trevino Drive and Zaragoza Road

Gateway West Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left turnaround lane closure.

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left lane and turnaround closure

Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left lane and turnaround closure

Crews will be landscaping and doing metal work.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Wednesday, December 17 to Thursday, December 18

10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard eastbound right lane and shoulder closure between Darrington Road and Walmart driveway (near Taco Bell and Peter Piper)

Crews will be working on south pond.

Continuous closure starting Monday, December 15 at 5 a.m. and ending Friday, December 19 at 4 p.m.

Town Center Drive westbound right lane closure between Mar Vista Place to Sky Vista Place

Crews will be working on south pond.

Continuous closure until December 2025

Pete La Rue Circle will follow detour entrance and exit at Roslyn Drive

Crews will be working on storm culverts, final subgrade, pavement operations and milling.

Crews will be doing shoulder work.



Montana Widening Project

Continuous closure until Friday, December 26, 2025

Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road reduced to one lane from Lee Boulevard to Tierra Este Road

Montana Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard intersection, northbound and southbound of Joe Battle through lanes closed.

Montana Avenue westbound frontage road reduced to two lanes from Tierra Este Road to Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on building underpass.

