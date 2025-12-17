Motorcycle crash causes serious injuries in Northwest El Paso

UPDATE (7:56 a.m.) -- Canutillo Independent School District posted on social media warning the crash may impact traffic and buses near Reyes Elementary School.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, the call for the crash came in at 5:57 a.m.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Police but have not heard back.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police's Special Traffic Investigations reported a motorcycle crash at Paseo Del Norte and Northwestern Drive Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash caused serious injuries, but did not specify to which driver. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 will continue to update you on air and online.