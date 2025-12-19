Skip to Content
Traffic

Fatal crash on I-10 east of Lordsburg

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 2:27 PM
Published 1:43 PM

Update (2:26 PM): New Mexico State Police say that at least one person died in the crash.

A spokesperson says that the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle.

LORDSBURG, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation says that a crash on I-10 East is tying up traffic east of Lordsburg.

One lane of the highway is closed from mile marker 45 to mile marker 46, about 20 miles east of Lordsburg. The passing left lane is open.

ABC-7 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.