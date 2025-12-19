Fatal crash on I-10 east of Lordsburg

Update (2:26 PM): New Mexico State Police say that at least one person died in the crash.

A spokesperson says that the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle.

LORDSBURG, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation says that a crash on I-10 East is tying up traffic east of Lordsburg.

One lane of the highway is closed from mile marker 45 to mile marker 46, about 20 miles east of Lordsburg. The passing left lane is open.

