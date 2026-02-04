Crash closes all westbound lanes at I-10 at Mesa

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes on I-10 West at Mesa are closed due to a crash, according to El Paso Police. The department reported the crash on X at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday night.

There is no clearing time yet. Thru traffic should use Exit 13 at Sunland Park, police said.

Some of our ABC-7 crew has been stuck on the highway for more than two hours since police reported the crash. Our crew said they are currently waiting on the highway with their cars off to save battery.

This is a developing story.