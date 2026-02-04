Lanes reopen after fatal crash at I-10 West at Mesa

UPDATE (8:35 a.m.): One person has been declared dead according to EPPD

UPDATE (7:49 a.m.): All lanes are now reopen, according to EPPD.

UPDATE: As of 6:00 a.m., Special Traffic Investigators, El Paso Fire and the medical examiner's office have left the scene. El Paso Police and TxDOT remain there and two tow trucks arrived.

ABC-7 is seeing a second crashed car on the scene, being mounted onto a tow truck.

A white sheet is seen covering the driver's side door of one of the cars, which normally indicates a fatality. STI officials were also looking around the ground.

ABC-7 is still working to learn more on the conditions of the driver and if anyone else was in the crashed car, as well as confirm any fatalities.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes on I-10 West at Mesa are closed due to a crash, according to El Paso Police. The department reported the crash on X at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday night.

There is no clearing time yet. Thru traffic should use Exit 13 at Sunland Park, police said.

Some of our ABC-7 crew has been stuck on the highway for more than two hours since police reported the crash. Our crew said they are currently waiting on the highway with their cars off to save battery.

This is a developing story.