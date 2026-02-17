Skip to Content
Traffic

Loop 375 East after Campbell Street reopen after crash, 2 people injured

TxDOT
By
Updated
today at 7:17 AM
Published 1:26 AM

UPDATE (7:15 a.m.) -- All lanes reopened, according to TxDOT.

UPDATE (6:33 a.m.) -- A second person has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to EPPD.

Police said two cars crashed.

UPDATE (4:48 a.m.) -- One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Good Morning El Paso will have live reports from the scene starting at 5 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All eastbound lanes are closed after a crash on Loop 375 near Campbell Street, El Paso Police said.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to EPPD on X. There is no clearing time yet. Traffic in the area is being redirected.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Gabrielle Lopez

