Loop 375 East after Campbell Street reopen after crash, 2 people injured

UPDATE (7:15 a.m.) -- All lanes reopened, according to TxDOT.

UPDATE (6:33 a.m.) -- A second person has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to EPPD.

Police said two cars crashed.

UPDATE (4:48 a.m.) -- One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All eastbound lanes are closed after a crash on Loop 375 near Campbell Street, El Paso Police said.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to EPPD on X. There is no clearing time yet. Traffic in the area is being redirected.

This is a developing story.