ABC-7 AT 4: TxDOT Road Closures: Safety Updates for Spring Break Week
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-For many college students, spring break coincides with newfound independence. One poor decision behind the wheel can permanently derail a life that’s just getting started. In today’s TxDot Talk, Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us with more details.
I-10 Widening West
Phase I
Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa closed
- I-10 eastbound entrance ramp before Mesa closed
Detour: All traffic must exit I-10 eastbound using exit 11 (Thorn/Mesa) and travel on South Desert through the eastbound bypass, the Mesa intersection, and then re-enter I-10 at Mesa entrance ramp.
Crews will be striping I-10 eastbound main lanes.
Artcraft Project
PLAN AHEAD:
Continuous starting Monday, March 23-27
- I-10 eastbound exit ramp to Redd closed
Crews will be conducting drilled shaft operations.
Borderland Expressway Phase 2 Project
Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 20
Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 east and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures
- Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills
- Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts.
Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.
PLAN AHEAD:
Saturday, March 28 - Monday, March 30
Beginning 4 a.m., Saturday, March 28 - 6 a.m. Monday, March 30 (50 Hour Closure)
- Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north and southbound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404) closed
- Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line
Detour: Traffic will use NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.
Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow for construction of Martin Luther King new road configuration.
Safety Lighting on Mesa (SH-20) & Dyer St. (BU-54) Project
Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 20
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa between Mesa and Alto Mesa west and eastbound right lane closed
- Mesa between Mesa and Sunland Park west and eastbound right lane closed
- Hercules between US-54 and Railroad eastbound right lane closed
Crews will be working on lighting improvements.
Road Repair
Monday, March 16
9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Geronimo and Airway left lane closures
Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- I -10 eastbound between Schuster and Dallas alternate lane closure
Crews will be repairing road.
Guardrail / Chain-link Repair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, March 16
- I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed
Tuesday, March 17
- I-10 eastbound connecting ramp to US-54 northbound right lane closed
Wednesday, March 18
- Loop 375 eastbound between Executive and Spur 1966 left lane closed
Thursday, March 19
- Desert North between Artcraft and Helen of Troy right lane closed
Friday, March 20
- Zapal and Buena Vista, no closure needed
Crews will be working on chain link fence.
Concrete Work
Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., alternate lane closures
- Downtown Mesa bridge south and northbound over I-10
Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 20
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ramp N connecting Loop 375 East to US-54 North ramp closed
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound between Cordova Bridge and US-54 right lane closed
- Delta eastbound between Cordova Bridge and Boone right lane closed
- Paisano entrance ramp to Loop 375 East closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
- US-54 Northbound at Martin Luther King/ Kenworthy closed
Detour: Traffic will exit through Martin Luther King Jr (Exit 31)
- Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed
Crews will be working on delineators.
- I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane closed
Crews will be working on guardrail.
Districtwide Striping
Sunday, March 15th - Saturday, March 21st
Mobile Operations
9 p.m. to 12 a.m. (Nightly)
- SH 20 between Texas/New Mexico Border to Borderland Road.
- FM 1110 between FM 258 (Socorro Rd) to FM 76 (North Loop Dr)
- IH-10 main lanes between Lasca Rd and RM 1111
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Doniphan between SH 20 (N Mesa St) and Osborne Dr
- BU54A (Dyer St) between US 54 and Texas/New Mexico State Line
- FM 76 (North Loop Dr) between SH 20 (Alameda Ave) to FM 793 (Fabens)
- FM 659 (Zaragoza Ave) between North Loop Dr and US 62
Crews will be retracing pavement markings.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Continuous closure beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday, March 14 - 5 a.m. Monday, March 16
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be installing culverts.
PLAN AHEAD:
Continuous closure beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 - approximately 8 weeks.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Exit Ramp full closure
Crews will be constructing new alignment for the ramp.
Montana Widening Project
PLAN AHEAD:
Wednesday, March 25 – Friday, March 27
Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road full closure between Saul Kleinfield Drive and Tierra Este Road
Crews will conduct traffic switch.
Closure Links: