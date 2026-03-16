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ABC-7 AT 4: TxDOT Road Closures: Safety Updates for Spring Break Week

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Published 9:15 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-For many college students, spring break coincides with newfound independence. One poor decision behind the wheel can permanently derail a life that’s just getting started.  In today’s TxDot Talk, Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us with more details. 

I-10 Widening West

Phase I

Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa closed
  • I-10 eastbound entrance ramp before Mesa closed

Detour: All traffic must exit I-10 eastbound using exit 11 (Thorn/Mesa) and travel on South Desert through the eastbound bypass, the Mesa intersection, and then re-enter I-10 at Mesa entrance ramp.

Crews will be striping I-10 eastbound main lanes.

Artcraft Project

PLAN AHEAD:

Continuous starting Monday, March 23-27

  • I-10 eastbound exit ramp to Redd closed

Crews will be conducting drilled shaft operations.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2 Project

Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 20

Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • US-54 east and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures
  • Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills
  • Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

PLAN AHEAD:

Saturday, March 28 - Monday, March 30

Beginning 4 a.m., Saturday, March 28 - 6 a.m. Monday, March 30 (50 Hour Closure)

  • Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north and southbound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404) closed
  • Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line

Detour: Traffic will use NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.

Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow for construction of Martin Luther King new road configuration.

Safety Lighting on Mesa (SH-20) & Dyer St. (BU-54) Project

Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Mesa between Mesa and Alto Mesa west and eastbound right lane closed
  • Mesa between Mesa and Sunland Park west and eastbound right lane closed
  • Hercules between US-54 and Railroad eastbound right lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Road Repair

Monday, March 16

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Geronimo and Airway left lane closures

Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • I -10 eastbound between Schuster and Dallas alternate lane closure

Crews will be repairing road.

Guardrail / Chain-link Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 16

  • I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed

Tuesday, March 17

  • I-10 eastbound connecting ramp to US-54 northbound right lane closed

Wednesday, March 18

  • Loop 375 eastbound between Executive and Spur 1966 left lane closed

Thursday, March 19

  • Desert North between Artcraft and Helen of Troy right lane closed

Friday, March 20

  • Zapal and Buena Vista, no closure needed

Crews will be working on chain link fence.

Concrete Work

Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., alternate lane closures

  • Downtown Mesa bridge south and northbound over I-10

Maintenance

Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Ramp N connecting Loop 375 East to US-54 North ramp closed
  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound between Cordova Bridge and US-54 right lane closed
  • Delta eastbound between Cordova Bridge and Boone right lane closed
  • Paisano entrance ramp to Loop 375 East closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

  • US-54 Northbound at Martin Luther King/ Kenworthy closed

Detour: Traffic will exit through Martin Luther King Jr (Exit 31)

  • Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed

Crews will be working on delineators.

  • I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Districtwide Striping

Sunday, March 15th - Saturday, March 21st

Mobile Operations

9 p.m. to 12 a.m. (Nightly)

  • SH 20 between Texas/New Mexico Border to Borderland Road.
  • FM 1110 between FM 258 (Socorro Rd) to FM 76 (North Loop Dr)
  • IH-10 main lanes between Lasca Rd and RM 1111

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Doniphan between SH 20 (N Mesa St) and Osborne Dr
  • BU54A (Dyer St) between US 54 and Texas/New Mexico State Line
  • FM 76 (North Loop Dr) between SH 20 (Alameda Ave) to FM 793 (Fabens)
  • FM 659 (Zaragoza Ave) between North Loop Dr and US 62

Crews will be retracing pavement markings.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Continuous closure beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday, March 14 - 5 a.m. Monday, March 16

  • Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be installing culverts.

PLAN AHEAD:
Continuous closure beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 - approximately 8 weeks.

  • Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Iron Medics Exit Ramp full closure

Crews will be constructing new alignment for the ramp.

Montana Widening Project

PLAN AHEAD:

Wednesday, March 25 – Friday, March 27

Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

  • Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road full closure between Saul Kleinfield Drive and Tierra Este Road

Crews will conduct traffic switch.

Closure Links:

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures 

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Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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