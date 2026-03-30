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ABC-7 at 4: TxDOT El Paso urges drivers to stay alert as shifting weather conditions approach

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New
Published 9:29 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Windy dusty weather conditions can impact your drive. Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us during TxDOT Talk to discuss high winds and keeping your family safe during extreme heat.

Closures to keep in mind:

I-10 Widening West Closures

Phase 2 - Upcoming Closure

Saturday, April 11 – Sunday, April 12 (24 Hour Closure)

3 a.m. to 3 a.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Anthony closed

Detour: Traffic will exit at Anthony, continue along North Desert through the Anthony intersection, and enter I-10 westbound after Anthony.

Crews will be placing concrete on the roadway.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2 Project

Upcoming Closure

Beginning at 4 a.m., Saturday, April 11 – 12 p.m. Sunday, April 12 (32 Hour Closure)

  • Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north and southbound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404) closed
  • Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line

Detour: Traffic will use NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.

Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow for construction of Martin Luther King new road configuration.

Road Repair

Sunday, March 29

5 a.m.to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and Piedras three left lane closures

Monday, March 30 – Friday, April 3

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Geronimo alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on road repairs.

Concrete Repairs

Monday, March 30 – Friday, April 3

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • SH-20 (Downtown Mesa) south and northbound at I-10 left lane closures over I-10 east and westbound

Chain-link Fence Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 30

  • US-54 southbound to Loop 375 Border Highway westbound connecting ramp closed

Tuesday, March 31

  • Loop 375 Border Highway westbound between Paisano and Cordova Bridge, right lane closed

Wednesday, April 1

  • BU-54 southbound between Angora Loop and Tiger Eye right lane closed

Thursday, April 2

  • US-54 northbound between Loop 375 (Transmountain) and Sun Valley right lane closed

Friday, April 3

  • I-10 eastbound at Raynolds exit, shoulder closed

Maintenance

Monday, March 30 - Friday, April 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Ramp N connecting Loop 375 East to US-54 North ramp closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

  • I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park, right lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Montana Widening Project

Continuous closure until December 2026

  • Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road reduced to one lane from Saul Kleinfield to Tierra Este Road
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