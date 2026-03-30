ABC-7 at 4: TxDOT El Paso urges drivers to stay alert as shifting weather conditions approach
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Windy dusty weather conditions can impact your drive. Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us during TxDOT Talk to discuss high winds and keeping your family safe during extreme heat.
Closures to keep in mind:
I-10 Widening West Closures
Phase 2 - Upcoming Closure
Saturday, April 11 – Sunday, April 12 (24 Hour Closure)
3 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- I-10 westbound at Anthony closed
Detour: Traffic will exit at Anthony, continue along North Desert through the Anthony intersection, and enter I-10 westbound after Anthony.
Crews will be placing concrete on the roadway.
Borderland Expressway Phase 2 Project
Upcoming Closure
Beginning at 4 a.m., Saturday, April 11 – 12 p.m. Sunday, April 12 (32 Hour Closure)
- Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north and southbound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404) closed
- Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line
Detour: Traffic will use NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.
Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow for construction of Martin Luther King new road configuration.
Road Repair
Sunday, March 29
5 a.m.to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and Piedras three left lane closures
Monday, March 30 – Friday, April 3
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Geronimo alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on road repairs.
Concrete Repairs
Monday, March 30 – Friday, April 3
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- SH-20 (Downtown Mesa) south and northbound at I-10 left lane closures over I-10 east and westbound
Chain-link Fence Repair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, March 30
- US-54 southbound to Loop 375 Border Highway westbound connecting ramp closed
Tuesday, March 31
- Loop 375 Border Highway westbound between Paisano and Cordova Bridge, right lane closed
Wednesday, April 1
- BU-54 southbound between Angora Loop and Tiger Eye right lane closed
Thursday, April 2
- US-54 northbound between Loop 375 (Transmountain) and Sun Valley right lane closed
Friday, April 3
- I-10 eastbound at Raynolds exit, shoulder closed
Maintenance
Monday, March 30 - Friday, April 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ramp N connecting Loop 375 East to US-54 North ramp closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
- I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park, right lane closed
Crews will be working on shoulder.
Montana Widening Project
Continuous closure until December 2026
- Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road reduced to one lane from Saul Kleinfield to Tierra Este Road