Major Changes Coming to I-10 Between Vinton and the New Mexico State Line — Here’s What Drivers Need to Know

EL Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)-If you drive on I-10 between Vinton and the New Mexico state line, get ready for some changes. According to Lauren Macias-Cervantes with TxDOT, El Paso, this will be the first significant configuration change in the second phase of our I-10 widening project. That switch, coming April 25th, will move drivers to the new inside travel lanes of I-10 from Anthony to Vinton. Teams are staying on track to make that happen. This group is tying rebar by hand ahead of overnight pours. a task critical to keeping the fixture in place. Saw cutting is underway on the new concrete, a process that helps prevent cracking in the future main lanes.

Another process needed ahead of opening is grinding to improve traction; a team is standing by for that.

This westbound section will be the last to be poured – a full 24-hour closure on Saturday will be required for concrete delivery and transfer.

Now for that switch – eastbound is set for April 25th, and means three ramp closures: Exit 1 for Anthony, Exit 2 for Vinton… And the Vinton eastbound on-ramp will close. Westbound will lose exit 0 come May.

Once that change is in place on both sides, it will remain in effect for 1 year.

This project is scheduled to be completed by September 2027.

The trash off is typically one day in April, when volunteers come out to clean up, but this year, the whole month of April is a trash off. The trash-off is a part of TxDOT’s litter prevention efforts. Department programs include " Don’t mess with Texas " and " Adopt-a-Highway.

According to TxDOT El Paso, Adopt-a-highway is a Texas-born volunteer program that began in 1985 at TxDOT’s Tyler district office. Volunteer groups agree to pick up litter four times a year on a two-mile stretch of state-maintained roadway for two years. Each group receives two blue signs on its adopted roadway, recognizing the group’s efforts. Adopt-a-Highway has an estimated 3,300 groups and 35,000 volunteers statewide.

In El Paso, 73 segments are adopted.

There are several segments available throughout the El Paso district, including downtown. Specifically for El Paso, the majority of the available are located in far east El Paso, south of I-10, such as North Loop, Socorro Rd, Clint Rd, Horizon, Hueco Rd, and Alameda.

If people are interested, they can contact us; we will provide safety vests and trash bags, and our maintenance crews will take care of the collected bags.

Closures:

I-10 Widening West 2

Saturday, April 11 – Sunday, April 12 (24-Hour Closure)

3 a.m. - 3 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Vinton is closed

Detour: Traffic will exit at Vinton, continue along North Desert through the Vinton and Anthony intersection, and enter I-10 westbound after Anthony.

Crews will be placing concrete on the roadway.

Saturday, April 25 – Monday, April 27 (48-Hour Closure)

3 a.m. – 3 a.m.

I-10 eastbound at Anthony, New Mexico, full closure

Detour: Traffic will exit at East Ohara Road, turn left onto Anthony Drive through Doniphan, turn left on Vinton Road, and proceed on South Desert and enter I-10 eastbound after Los Mochis.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2 Project

Monday, April 13 - Friday, April 17

Daily, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

US-54 east and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Mesquite Hills is reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.

Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Beginning at 4 a.m., Saturday, April 18 – 12 p.m. Sunday, April 19 (32 Hour Closure)

Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north and southbound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404) closed.

Local traffic will access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line

Detour: Traffic will use NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.

Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow construction of the new Martin Luther King road configuration.

Safety Lighting on Mesa (SH20) & Dyer St. (BU-54) Project

Monday, April 13 – Friday, April 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa westbound at Sunland Park intersection right lane closed

SH-20 (Mesa) eastbound at Remcon intersection right lane closed

SH-20 (Mesa) westbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

SH-20 (Mesa) westbound at Thunderbird intersection right lane closed

SH-20 (Mesa) westbound at Alto Mesa intersection right lane closed

BU-54 (Dyer) eastbound at Hercules intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, April 13 - Friday, April 17

Daily, 5 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard alternating east and westbound lane closures between Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Dr

Crews will be working on milling old asphalt.

Road repair

Monday, April 13 - Friday, April 17

9 p.m. - 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Airway alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on road repairs.

Miscellaneous concrete

Monday, April 13, Tuesday, April 14, and Friday, April 17

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed at Geronimo

Crews will be working on concrete traffic barrier.

Guardrail / chain-link repair

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, April 13

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Plexxar and Tom Mays Park right lane closed

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Mile Marker 19 inside shoulder closed

Tuesday, April 14

Yandell westbound between El Paso and Santa Fe entrance ramp center lane closed

Santa Fe between Wyoming and Yandell second right lane closed

Santa Fe entrance ramp right lane closed

Wednesday, April 15

I-10 eastbound between Chelsea and Trowbridge right lane and exit ramp closed at Trowbridge

Thursday, April 16

I-10 westbound exit ramp at Copia closed

US-54 northbound connecting ramp to I-10 westbound at Ramp C closed

Friday, April 17

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed

Crews will be repairing guardrails.

Maintenance

Sunday, April 12

4 a.m. – 4 p.m.

I-10 east between Paisano and Trowbridge three right lanes closed

Raynolds entrance ramp closed

Geronimo exit ramp closed

Crews will be working on the bridge joints.

Closure Links:

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures