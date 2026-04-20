National Work Zone Awareness Week Kicks Off with Traffic Closures — Here’s What Drivers Need to Know
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- For National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 20-24, 2026, TxDOT El Paso reminds everyone to drive safely and stay alert. According to TXDot El Paso, there are currently more than 60 active work zones in El Paso and over 1,800 across Texas where crews are working to improve roads.
In 2025, Texas saw more than 28,000 traffic crashes in work zones, leading to 203 deaths, including 7 workers. In El Paso, there were 980 work zone crashes that year. Two people lost their lives, but no workers were among them.
TxDot El Paso says, road workers put themselves at risk to keep our roads safe, but most fatalities in work-zone crashes involve drivers or passengers. By driving carefully in these areas, you help protect yourself and the workers.
Closures:
I-10 Widening West Phase 2
Tuesday, April 21 (FULL CLOSURE)
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- North Desert between I-10 westbound Transmountain entrance ramp and Vinton exit ramp closed
Detour: Take I-10 westbound Transmountain entrance ramp, exit at Vinton.
Crews will be moving concrete traffic barriers and guardrail repairs
Monday, April 20 - Friday, April 24
Daily, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- US-54 east and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures
- Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills
- Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts intersection.
Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday, April 20 - Friday, April 24
Daily, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard east and westbound alternating lane closures between Ashford Street and Desert Mesa Drive
- Darrington Road north and southbound alternating lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Nunda Drive
Crews will be performing electrical work and paving operations.
Safety Lighting on Mesa (SH20) & Dyer St. (BU-54) Project
Monday, April 20 – Friday, April 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- SH-20 (Mesa) eastbound at Remcon intersection right lane closed
- SH-20 (Mesa) westbound at Camille intersection right lane closed
- SH-20 (Mesa) westbound at Thunderbird intersection right lane closed
- BU-54 (Dyer) eastbound at Hercules intersection right lane closed
Crews will be working on lighting improvements.
Road Repair
Sunday, April 19
5 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Cotton three left lanes closed
Monday, April 20 – Thursday, April 23
9 p.m. - 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 eastbound between Copia and Airway alternate lane closures
Guardrail Repair
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, April 20
- I-10 westbound between Viscount and Airway right lane and exit ramp at Airway closed
Tuesday, April 21
- I-10 westbound between McRae and Hawkins right lane and exit ramp at Hawkins and entrance ramp at Viscount closed
Wednesday, April 22
- I-10 westbound exit ramp at Piedras closed
- Gateway West between Grama and Raynor left lane closed
Thursday, April 23
- US-54 northbound between Altura and Pershing right lane closed
Friday, April 24
- US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing right lane closed
Concrete Work
Monday, April 20
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane closed
Crews will be working on concrete traffic barrier.
Maintenance
Monday, April 20 - Friday, April 24
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Ramp N connecting between Loop 375 East and US-54 North ramp closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
- North Desert between Medano and Helen of Troy right lane closed
Crews will be working on shoulder.
Closure Links: