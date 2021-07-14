Judge to Nassar: I just signed your death warrant (2018)

CNN - US Politics

By Christina Carrega and Evan Perez, CNN

FBI officials investigating allegations of sexual abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar violated the agency’s policies by making false statements and failing to properly document complaints by the accusers, the Justice Department’s inspector general said in a scathing report Wednesday.

The inspector general opened an investigation in 2018 to see whether the FBI and their field offices dragged their feet to respond to allegations of sexual assault made by gymnasts and the USA Gymnastics organization in 2015 and 2016. In June 2020, more than 120 of the survivors asked DOJ to release the inspector general’s findings.

The bureau said in a statement that the “actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization,” adding that it has taken action to “ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters.”

Nassar, 57, is serving a 40-to-174-year state prison sentence after 156 women and girls said he sexually abused them over a course of 20 years.

The former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor pleaded guilty in November 2017 to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct for using his profession as a cover to sexually abuse his patients.

Nassar also pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges and separate state criminal sexual conduct charges in Eaton County.

He is currently housed at the high security United States Penitentiary Coleman II in Sumterville, Florida. Nassar’s release date, according to online Federal Bureau of Prisons records, is January 30, 2068.

