‘Rust’ crew member dead after shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin



CNN, KOAT

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

A female crew member has died and another injured following an accident involving a prop firearm on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust,” according to a law enforcement statement provided to CNN.

The prop firearm was discharged by actor and producer Alec Baldwin, 68, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

The female victim was identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, according to investigators. She was transported to the hospital via helicopter and pronounced dead by medical personnel at University of New Mexico Hospital.

The other victim, 48-year-old director Joel Souza, was transported to Christus St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center by ambulance for care. Details on his condition were not released.

“According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” a statement from authorities said. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

The incident happened Thursday at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time, investigators said.

“Rust” is a Western film set in the 1880s that stars Baldwin, Travis Fimmel and Jensen Ackles.

Email requests for comment sent to the film’s production company and a representative for Baldwin were not immediately returned.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation “remains open and active” and no charges have been filed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.