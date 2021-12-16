Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices
CNN, CNNBUSINESS
By Charles Riley, CNN Business
The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse.
The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest rates from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25%, the first such move by any major central bank since the start of the pandemic.
UK consumer price inflation surged to 5.1% in November, its highest level in more than a decade, leaving the economy at risk of stagflation, a toxic mix of weak growth and rising prices. December is shaping up to be the weakest month for the economy since February, according to an estimate of business activity published Thursday.
The Bank of England said it expects prices to rise further.
“Bank staff expect inflation to remain around 5% through the majority of the winter period, and to peak at around 6% in April 2022,” the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. Energy costs and pay rises would play a big part in driving inflation higher next year, it added.
Economists and investors had expected the Bank of England to raise interest rates in November in order to combat rising prices. But the central bank surprised observers by holding its fire, making a December hike all but certain until recent days, when Omicron began to spread rapidly.
Higher official interest rates can raise the cost of borrowing for businesses and households, as well as encouraging people to save more, thereby helping to reduce demand and inflation. But they can also take some of the heat out of the economy.
With inflation running two and a half times above the central bank’s 2% target, price concerns overshadowed worries about the potential of the Omicron variant to damage the economy.
“Although the Omicron variant is likely to weigh on near-term activity, its impact on medium-term inflationary pressures is unclear at this stage,” the Bank of England said.
Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg, said it could take up to a year and a half for the rate hikes to have an effect on inflation. By then, any economic damage caused by Omicron will have faded.
“Delaying the hike amid elevated uncertainty, as most pundits expected, would have been understandable. But it would not really have made sense. Inflation pressures are elevated and look set to remain so in the UK, partly due to pronounced labor shortages and the legacy of five years of underinvestment since the 2016 Brexit referendum,” he said in a research note.
European Central Bank cuts growth forecast
The world’s most influential central banks responded to the pandemic with massive stimulus efforts. But their approaches are now diverging, with the US Federal Reserve signaling three rate hikes next year while the European Central Bank is maintaining looser policy.
The ECB held rates steady on Thursday as it cut its growth forecast for the eurozone economy in 2022. The central bank announced that it would end asset purchases under its €1.85 trillion ($2.1 trillion) pandemic stimulus program in March 2022, but it also said it would step up bond buying under a separate program.
The end result is that the ECB will reduce the amount of money it’s pumping into the economy from an average of €92 billion ($104 billion) a month this year to roughly half that amount in April 2022, according to Capital Economics. Interest rate hikes are not on the horizon at present, despite ECB projections showing inflation is likely to average 3.2% next year, way above the bank’s 2% target.
“Economic activity has been moderating over the final quarter of the year and this slower growth is likely to extend into the early part of next year,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told reporters..
The US Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will wrap up its stimulus program faster than originally announced, and its updated economic projections show multiple interest rate increases in 2022.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that there’s a risk that the pandemic-era inflation will stick around for longer than initially expected.
“One of the reason the behind our move today is to put us in a position,” to deal with inflation, Powell said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments
30 Comments
Thanx a lot Biden!!!!!
It’s worse than that. The CPI is incorrect. They are using the same numbers of 1981 instead of updating other very important factors like the real price of oil, gas, food, cars etc. The inflation is more like3 16%.
Biden, his policies, and administration have no connection to current inflation. It’s a perfect storm caused by supply chain failures and the pandemic.
Damned moron
It’s all senile Joe’s fault nitwit. FJB.
We didn’t have high inflation, high cost of goods and the severe supply chain issues under Trump nitwit, Life was good. So do the common sense math moron. Senile Joe’s 11 months in office has been a total disaster for this country.
According to you Presidents have no impact on anything. Then why do you blame Trump for everything if Presidents are powerless. You’re such a weak minded steeple moron.
Now besides being a lawyer, doctor, farmer, convicted rapist, you are an economist.
That’s pretty good for a mutt with a GED.
if biden were to shoot you in the back you would blame trump. what a loser
Ignorant leftists like Char Lie Dumbo have to blame Trump because of that TDS mental disease. Alberto has it for over 5 years. There is no cure.
Probably going to get worse. Once prices go up, they rarely come back down. However, I noticed that prices at Walmart have barely changed. Some meat items have actually gone down.
You must not own a dog or cat nitwit. Barely changed? At Walmart the cost of most dog and cat food has gone up. For example Pedigree canned puppy food 13 ounce went from .89 cents a can to $1.17. That’s a .28 cent increase per can. Most people buy it by the case so do the math. You are so daft.
This is all on Bejing Biden F J B
Every economist in the world disagrees with you. You are a champion of lost causes.
Name then nitwit. You are so full of b.s.
I never thought Biden would let inflation get so out of control. Impeachment of him, Harris and Piglosi is the only answer.
Agreed.
Nitwit Char Lie Dumbo is a fake economist.
REALITY INFLATION: 21-114% depending upon the goods you’re talking about. Let’s go Brandon!
Stupid Biden!
I will enjoy watching the democrats lose the house and senate in the mid-terms.
You’re right. Probably will happen. It always has during midterms.
Different dynamic this time nitwit. Republicans and Independents hate senile Joe. That’s why he has a 64% disapproval rating. 2022 will be like 1994 all over again.
The only thing that will keep Republicans from flipping at least one house will be unwanted involvement of Trump. If he backs someone, it lessens their chances.
It’s fake news Char Lie Dumbo. Wrong again nitwit. For example all the Texas House seats that flipped red in Texas or stayed red were endorsed by Trump. Beto failed to flip the Texas House blue as a result. They campaigned on hating Trump. You lose. 1994 will be a red tsunami.
c h r i s c u o m o’s p r o d u c e r b u s t e d f o r s o l i c i t i n g m i n o r s f o r s e x.
Probably a buddy of Epstein.
I tried to enter it normally, but KVIA and CNN articles are blocking it, or so they think.
No surprise, the Marxists are ok with that.