Dow falls 400 points as Wall Street rout continues



CNN, CNNBUSINESS

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Stocks sank again in early trading Friday morning. A solid jobs report was not enough to convince investors to look for bargains following Thursday’s more-than-1,000-point plunge.

The Dow fell more than 400 points shortly after the opening bell. Nike was the biggest drag on the blue chips, falling nearly 6%. Nike rival Adidas issued a lousy earnings report Friday because of weakness in China.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tumbled again Friday, falling 1.5% and 1.7% respectively. All three indexes are down for the week.

The Dow is on pace for its sixth-consecutive weekly loss while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have fallen for the past five. The stock market is now at its lowest point for the year.

“It’s a crazy time.” said Scott Lepene, co-chair of Thompson Hine. “The market is reacting as if we are in a recession. We may not have bottomed out just yet.”

