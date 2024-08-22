ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Staying hot, rain chances go up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperature highs throughout the region are still expected to lean above average with a slight rain chance increase.

Temperatures are expected to range 3-8 degrees above average throughout the region. El Paso is expected to reach 102, with Las Cruces expected to reach 99. El Paso is sitting close to a daily heat record of 103 that was set in 2020. There is potential we surpass that record.

Today rain chances increase to a 10-20% chance for an isolated shower. Heavy outflow winds could accompany those storms.