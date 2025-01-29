Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Cooler and breezy today, stronger winds Thursday

today at 6:35 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds expected Thursday.

Today the storm system set to bring stronger winds arrives. Today as a result will be ten degrees cooler than your Tuesday. El Paso is expected to reach 55, Las Cruces 53.

We will also start to see breezy patterns develop by afternoon.

Thursday we will see similar temperatures but stronger winds with wind gusts potentially reaching 40 MPH.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

