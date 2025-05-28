Police and fire compete for charity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department and the El Paso Police Department competed in games to raise money for Muttlove Dog Rescue.

The two departments competed in tug of war, a track relay, deadlifting competitions, and a flag football game. They wanted the bragging rights, but had a bigger message in mind.

"One of the goals of our organizations to get out in the public, show what our firefighters are capable of and what our police officers can do," said El Paso Fire Chief Jonathan Killings. "And what better way to do that than just have a friendly competition and raise some money for a good cause."

The proceeds from the event went to Muttlove, where it would help the medical care and necessities for the dogs and cats that they have. For information on them, you can find their website here.

The organizer of the event, Alexandria Chairez, said that it was important to bring the community together, but also that the money went to the right place.

"I was like, okay, only if I get to pick who gets to benefit from it. Like I mentioned, my dogs are all rescues from Muttlove. So it's like super important for me to give back to what blessed me."

