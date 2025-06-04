El Paso County prepares cooling centers ahead of summer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're starting to see triple-digit temperatures again this week. El Paso County is preparing by using community centers as cooling centers.

The county said all residents are invited to take a break from the heat and cool down at its indoor air-conditioned centers. The centers will be open from June 15 until Aug. 15.

The following cooling centers are available Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be closed on Juneteenth (June 19) and Independence Day (July 4).

Agua Dulce Community Center - 15371 Kentwood Ave, Horizon City, TX 79928

Fabens Community Center - 201 NW Camp St, Fabens, TX 79838

Canutillo Community Center - 7351 Bosque Rd, Canutillo, TX 79835