El Paso VA Healthcare System opens Extended Hours Clinic

Published 6:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso VA Health Care System opened a new clinic offering after-hours walk-in appointments. It said the clinic is designed to "bridge the gap between routine primary care and emergency care."

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. It is located at 5001 N. Piedras in El Paso.

The Extended Hours Clinic treats walk-in appointments only for minor health conditions, including coughs, sore throats, sprains, and others. The VA Health Care System said veterans experiencing serious emergencies should go to the nearest Emergency Department or call 911.

Gabrielle Lopez

