El Paso Academy rated “A” by Texas Education Agency

Published 6:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Academy Charter School said it received a "prestigious A" ranking from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). It was one of two charter schools to be named within the county.

Like school grades, the TEA accountability ratings assessment ranges from A to F. Student performance on the STAAR test, graduation rates, college, career, and military readiness are all evaluation factors. El Paso Academy said its rating places it among the top-performing Texas charter schools.

“Receiving an A rating from the Texas Education Agency is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our ongoing commitment to transparency and academic accountability in our schools,” said El Paso Academy board member Kassandra Huhn.

