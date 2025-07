EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Region 19 Education Services Center is hosting their 3rd Annual health and career fair on Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at their location at 11670 Chito Samaniego.

The event will provide information on services and programs from over 50 area agencies.

They will also offer free sports physicals for students headed back into the classroom, other health screenings and information will also be available.