ABC-7 First Alert: Expect another round of storms

By
Updated
today at 7:25 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as another round of storms is possible for your Tuesday.

Today storm chances are still elevated ranging from 40-50% chance. Storm chances much like yesterday look a bit stronger into the evening. We are looking at a bit more sun today which will lead to some more instability with tonights storms.

Today temps overall will trend closer to normal with El Paso expecting a high of 83, Las Cruces 80.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

