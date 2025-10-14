ABC-7 First Alert: Expect another round of storms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as another round of storms is possible for your Tuesday.

Today storm chances are still elevated ranging from 40-50% chance. Storm chances much like yesterday look a bit stronger into the evening. We are looking at a bit more sun today which will lead to some more instability with tonights storms.

Today temps overall will trend closer to normal with El Paso expecting a high of 83, Las Cruces 80.