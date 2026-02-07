Skip to Content
Vintage clothing boutique opens in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Downtown El Paso is welcoming a locally owned business with a blast from the past.

The El Paso Downtown Management District hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new vintage clothing boutique, called "I fell in love here".

The shop specializes in 90s and Y2K fashion, offering a nostalgic shopping experience focused on sustainability, diversity, and emotional connection.

Boutique owner, Alexia Maldonado says, "We do personalized and private styling sessions for people that maybe are looking for a specific outfit, for an event or just looking to curate their wardrobe. And I have background in the fashion industry, so this is really something a little bit more curated that we wanted to bring to downtown El Paso."

The boutique is open Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 8 p.m. You can shop for nostalgic fashion at their story on Oregon St. just off Wyoming Avenue in Central El Paso.

Yvonne Suarez

